The Senate on Tuesday postponed the screening of the seven new ministerial nominees to Wednesday.

Basheer Lado, President Tinubu’s special adviser on Senate matters, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Lado, a former senator who represented Kano Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, had earlier announced that the screening would commence Tuesday when the lawmakers converge for plenary.

But a few minutes after the plenary commenced, the presidential aide issued another statement announcing the postponement of the screening to enable the nominees to conclude their documentation and other pre-screening exercises.

“The scheduled screening of Ministerial nominees has been postponed by the senate. This is to allow all nominees to conclude all aspects of documentation and pre-screening exercises.

“The screening has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 12 noon prompt,” the statement reads.

The screening is in accordance with Section 147 of the Nigerian constitution. The nominees will be screened by the Committee of a Whole, and the senators will question them.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

