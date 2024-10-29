Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. said on Monday that he will keep on fighting racism even if his activism is what led to him not winning the Ballon d’Or, sources close to the player told Reuters.
Vinicius took to social media after finishing second in the prestigious award voting behind Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodriguez.
“I will do it 10 times if I have to. They’re not ready,” Vinicius posted on X after his La Liga side, Real Madrid, cancelled their plans to attend the ceremony in Paris, boycotting it in anticipation of the Brazilian not winning the men’s award.
Asked what Vinicius meant with his post, his management staff told Reuters that he was referring to his fight against racism.
They believe it was what led to him not winning the award, saying that “the football world is not ready to accept a player who fights against the system.”
The 24-year-old Brazilian international has been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions in Spain, leading to at least two convictions for racist insults in pioneer cases in the country.
Real also won the Men’s Club of the Year award, and their manager Carlo Ancelotti was named Men’s Coach of the Year after winning the European and Spanish league double in a near-perfect campaign last season.
France Football, which organises the Ballon d’Or awards, was not immediately available for comment.
The awards are based on voting by a panel of journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries.
“FOOTBALL POLITICS X. My brother, you are the best player in the world, and no award can say otherwise. Love you, my bro,” Real’s Eduardo Camavinga posted on X.
Several other teammates shared messages with photos of Vinicius saying, “You are the best”.
“I waited all year for Vini Jr. to be deservedly recognised as the best player in the world, and now they come to tell me that the Ballon d’Or is not for him,” Brazilian women’s football legend Marta said in a video on Instagram.
Vinicius was instrumental in Real’s UEFA Champions League-La Liga double along with 21-year-old Jude Bellingham, who scored 19 goals in a sparkling debut campaign and helped England reach the Euro 2024 final. Bellingham came third in the Ballon d’Or ranking.
Reuters/NAN
