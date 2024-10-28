The Senate will on Tuesday commence the screening of the seven new ministerial nominees.

Basheer Lado, the special adviser to the President on Senate Matters, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Lado, a former senator who represented Kano Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, said the nominees have started submitting their credentials in accordance with the tradition of the National Assembly for the screening process.

“The Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Sen. Basheer Lado, CON, has confirmed that ministerial nominees have commenced documentation ahead of their screening and confirmation by the Senate, which commences on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024,” the statement reads.

The screening is in accordance with the Section 147 of the Nigerian constitution. The nominees will be screened at the Committee of a Whole, where the senators would subject them to questioning.

Last Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu sacked five ministers and appointed seven new ones, pending confirmation of the Senate.

Mr Tinubu also reassigned 10 ministers to new positions.

The newly appointed ministers are Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Jumoke Oduwole, Idi Maiha, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and Suwaiba Ahmad.

President Tinubu, in a letter, to the lawmakers, last Thursday urged them to consider the screening and confirmation of the ministerial nominees.

If the seven nominees are confirmed, it will bring the total number of ministers serving in the administration of Mr Tinubu to 50.

