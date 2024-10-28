The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have launched an investigation of a member of the House of Representatives, Alex Mascot, who was caught on camera threatening and assaulting a Bolt driver. The incident took place at Mr Mascot’s residence on Zamfara Crescent in Maitama, Abuja, on Sunday.

Mr Mascot has been taken into police custody, ssaid Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, in a statement released on Monday.

“The suspect is currently being questioned at the Maitama Police Station,” the statement noted, indicating that the investigation was initiated after the Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, reported the incident.

The statement added, “The FCT Police Command expresses grave concern over Hon. Ikwegh’s (Mr Mascot’s) dismissive attitude toward the office of the Inspector General of Police following the incident. After allegedly slapping the victim, he reportedly remarked with contempt, ‘You can go ahead and call the Inspector General of Police,’ demonstrating a troubling disregard for the authority of law enforcement.”

It also said the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Olatunji Disu, “has mandated a thorough investigation into the matter.”

“The Command is committed to conducting an impartial investigation and ensuring justice in all cases. Upon completion of the investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), showed Mr Mascot, a first-term member, slapped the Bolt driver three times and made threats against him while boasting, “Do you know who I am?”.

He added, “I can make you disappear. I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” It is not clear if Mr Mascot, who represents Aba North/Aba South federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, deliberately described himself as a senator to puff up his ego or it was just an innocent slip.

In Nigeria, e-hailing drivers and dispatch drivers are exposed to diverse forms of risks and dangers. Some have lost their lives while delivering goods or picking and dropping passengers.

Background

Mr Mascot ordered snails from a vendor, and the goods were sent via the popular ride-hailing service, Bolt. Upon arrival, the driver called the lawmaker to come outside to collect his item.

However, Mr Mascot took offence, stating that the driver was rude to ask him to come out to collect his item.

“Do you know where you are? Do you know who I am? So, you think I will give you my money with the way you have spoken to me,” the lawmaker ranted.

The lawmaker also called the vendor who sent the snails to complain, stating that he could make the “Bolt driver disappear.”

“Madam, who is this stupid boy that you sent to my house? Who is this foolish boy you sent to my house? How can this stupid idiot come to my house and say I am supposed to come and meet him in his car and collect the snails I am buying from you?”

He continued: “Can you imagine this rat? I can make this man disappear in the whole of Nigeria, and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money. No, no, no. I am not going to give this silly boy one naira of my money.”

The driver responded by demanding payment for the service rendered. He added that the lawmaker had been insulting him without any response from him.

“You have been insulting me, and I have been quiet,” the Bolt driver said.

