The police in Enugu State have announced the dismissal of Joseph Ozonwanji, an inspector, who shot dead a Nigerian musician, Chikezie Mba.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The killing

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a police inspector shot dead Mr Mba at the Anti-Cult Unit of the Enugu State Police Command on Friday.

The musician, popularly known as Igbo-Jah, attended an event at the police facility when operatives began shooting indiscriminately.

Some bullets hit him, and he consequently died on the way to a hospital.

The police authorities claimed the musician was leaving the facility after a “friendly” visit when the inspector fired his rifle at him “for reasons yet to be ascertained.”

The police authorities did not initially mention the inspector’s name but only announced that they had arrested him.

However, on Saturday night, the police identified the inspector as Joseph Ozonwanji. They assured that “he will be made to face the full weight of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

The police announced that they had begun an orderly room trial of the inspector.

Dismissal, arraignment

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said in the statement that the police found the inspector culpable after his orderly room trial and, therefore, dismissed him from service.

“The inspector was found culpable and received the maximum penalty of dismissal, followed by court prosecution in line with the Police Act and Regulations 2020,” he said.

The spokesperson said the inspector’s dismissal took effect from Monday.

Mr Ndukwe announced that the inspector had been arraigned at the Enugu East Magistrate Court for murder.

“The chief magistrate ordered the remand of the former officer in the Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre and the transmission of the case file to the Attorney General of Enugu State for further judicial action. The trial was adjourned to 12 November 2024,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has expressed gratitude to the government, people of Enugu State, and residents of the state for their support throughout the case.

Mr Uzuegbu stressed that the Nigerian police remain a disciplined institution and assured that under his leadership, the State Police Command will continue to hold all erring officers accountable for their actions.

