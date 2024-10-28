The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says lawmakers will amend the country’s constitution to create seats for women in parliament and ensure that women are included in joint tickets for executive positions.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has an extremely low representation of women in governance. Women make up less than 10 per cent of the federal parliament and even less in some state parliaments.

Mr Abbas, who had expressed similar views in the past, restated his position on Monday when he spoke at the international legislative dialogue on women and constitution amendment in Nigeria. The event was held in Abuja and organised by the Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives.

Mr Abbas said the House, under his leadership, prioritises gender inclusivity in its legislative agenda.

“I am proud to say that this House has prioritised inclusivity in our legislative agenda. I have directed the Constitutional Review Committee to focus on reforms that promote gender equity and provide additional or reserved seats for women in our legislative bodies,” he said.

Other recommendations Mr Tajudeen wants inserted in the constitution are for top elective positions that have a joint ticket, such as president and vice president, to be represented by both genders and for foreigners married to Nigerian women to be conferred equal citizenship rights, as is already done for men.

“We must work towards joint ticketing in elections, reserved seats and conferring equal citizenship rights to foreigners married to Nigerian women,” he added.

Consultation with respective bodies

Mr Tajudeen noted that the House’s constitution review committee, led by Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, has engaged with the Judiciary and Conference of Speakers of the House of Assemblies to ensure a smooth implementation of the amendment.

“However, reform is a collective responsibility and we cannot simply issue communiques or promises. We must translate today’s dialogue into real, actionable outcomes,” he said.

“The Constitutional Review Committee has engaged with key institutions, including the Judiciary and Conference of Speakers Assemblies, and received submissions from citizens and stakeholders across the country. Now we must build on these consultations and rise with actionable models of inclusion that reflect Nigeria’s unique context.”

Mr Tajudeen assured that the House would give special recognition to young people, especially women, to participate in policy and decision-making bodies.

“Nigeria’s demographic realities make this engagement with young people an absolute imperative. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, over 60 per cent of our population is under 25. A statistic that calls for action to build a stronger future.

“We must empower young people, especially women, to participate in policy and decision-making. We must encourage them to represent us, shape policies, and drive our nation forward.”

Town hall meeting for youths

The Speaker also announced plans for a town hall meeting to develop a strategic roadmap for youth inclusion and leadership mentorships.

“This commitment aligns closely with the renewed agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the legislative agenda of the House of Representatives. The president recognises the potential and energy of our youth, in investing in a national youth conference to create platforms for youth engagement and address their aspirations directly.

“In support of this vision, the House of Representatives will also host a youth town hall to develop a strategic roadmap for youth inclusion and leadership mentorships,” he said.

He urged appropriate authorities to ensure that women are given special recognition especially in political participation.

“Together, these initiatives reflect a shared determination to harness the capabilities of our young Nigerians, empowering them to actively shape and lead our nation’s future. Distinguished participants and invited guests, let us commit to making these events more than just another conversation. Let us ensure that today’s outcomes drive real change,” he said at the event attended by lawmakers, gender activists, CSOs, policymakers and others.

Mr Tajudeen acknowledged that a constitutional amendment to include his recommendations would not be easy. PREMIUM TIMES reports that such amendments require the support of at least 24 of the Houses of Assembly in the 36 states and the signature of the Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu.

Thus, the speaker requested the support of the First Lady, Bola Tinubu, a gender advocate and former senator.

“Achieving gender equality demands our shared commitment, innovation, and decisive legislative action,” he said. “In this regard, I make a heartfelt plea to Her Excellency, the First Lady, to lead an advocacy campaign across all 36 states by engaging state governors, state houses of assembly, and other key stakeholders (so) we can ensure that the proposed reforms are widely understood and supported at every level, securing the essential role in our state assemblies to bring these changes to life.”

Akpabio explains what Senate is doing for women

For his part, Senate President Godswill Akpabio explained that the upper chamber, under his leadership, has passed motions and bills aimed at promoting women’s inclusion.

Mr Akpabio, represented by Borno Central Senator Kaka Shehu, said the Senate is ensuring an increase in women’s representation in decision-making bodies, including introducing gender quotas in political party nominations.

“We have passed legislation aimed at combating gender-based violence, ensuring that women can live free from fear and oppression. We have taken steps to increase women’s representation in decision-making bodies, including introduction of gender quotas in political party nominations.

“These initiatives are just the beginning of a broader commitment to ensure that women’s voices are not only heard but respected in the corridors of power, in the streets of our cities and in the homes of our people.

“The 10th Senate is steadfast in its commitment to enacting laws that promote gender equality and empower women. Just as justice is blind, so too must our laws, appointments, and opportunities be gender-neutral. We must ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of gender, has equal access to opportunities and representation. We must judge individuals by the content of their character, not their gender,” Mr Akpabio said.

Conference of Speakers

Adeoye Arigbasoye, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, who represented the Conference of Speakers, assured that the forum would support women’s inclusion and adequate participation in politics.

“As representatives of the grassroots, we are closest to the people and our legislative endorsement is critical in actualising any amendments to the constitution. The 1999 Constitution mandates that at least two-thirds of the state houses of assembly must ratify any proposed amendments.

“Therefore, our commitment is essential for driving the change that women in Nigeria so rightly desire. I assure you that the Conference of Speakers is fully committed to ensuring that this dialogue translates into actionable and concrete results.

“We will continue to work with the National Assembly but the National Assembly must be ready to work with us also and all our stakeholders to amplify the voices of women and support the necessary amendments that will pave the way for greater political inclusion.”

