Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has approved N80,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state’s civil service with effect from 1 November.

Mr Diri also approved an increase in the monthly pension of retired workers as well as N7 billion to reduce outstanding gratuity liabilities.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Daniel Alabrah, the spokesperson to the governor.

He said Mr Diri acknowledged the challenging times workers face in the state because of the rise in the cost of living.

He said the related consequential adjustments for the various sectors, as agreed with the labour leadership in the state, would also be implemented.

The statement read: “To address the harsh times and in line with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment Act 2024), the Prosperity Administration of Governor Douye Diri has approved the sum of N80,000 as minimum wage for the state’s workers

“Governor Diri also approved an increase in the monthly pension of state retirees.”

He said the governor appreciated the workers and their leadership for their understanding, patience, and commitment to the administration’s policies and programmes.

(NAN)

