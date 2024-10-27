The Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) has urged religious clerics to join in the fight against terrorism financing and money laundering in the continent.

The Director General of GIABA, Edwin Harris, made the call on Friday at a national sensitisation seminar the organisation held for religious leaders and institutions on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) in Kano.

Mr Harris, represented by Timothy Melaye, head of GIABA in Nigeria, described the increase in Illicit income-generating crimes in Africa as a worrisome development.

“You will agree with me that the increase in Illicit income-generating crimes known as predicate offences of money laundering, such as corruption, kidnapping, and human and drug trafficking, amongst others, in our part of the world is worrisome. This is in addition to the high level of violent extremism and the obvious challenges associated with these sites”, the official said.

He said this made GIABA engage the tremendous influence of religious leaders and institutions in addressing some of the ills ravaging society.

“Thus, this programme is a clarion call on all of us to play our roles in ensuring a peaceful, secured and economically viable nation and region at large, through the instrumentality of religion. This is the key reason why GIABA decided to invite eminent personalities like you all to this crucial seminar.

“In promoting peaceful coexistence, the voice of our religious leaders must be strongly heard against violent extremism, terrorism, corruption, human trafficking, kidnapping and other predicate offences. Secondly, they must not only be heard but must be seen leading the way by action and exemplary lifestyles.”

Mr Melaye expressed optimism that the meeting would be a springboard for religious and opinion leaders to join in raising awareness about the ills and shaping the morals of their followers

“It is a common belief that religious leaders wield considerable influence among their followers. This is evidence of the potential influence of moral persuasion, which could be channelled to increase the good of society.

“We must be bold to speak the truth at all times, speak against evil, drive the good path, counsel the bad, and report obvious destructive evil to the appropriate authority, where necessary.

“If we must rid society of these wrongdoings, then, we must continue to stand as the shining light and examples which we are; we must resist all the negative influences and help in guiding the path of our followers in building a safe and secure society,” he reiterated.

In their separate remarks, participants at the event, drawn from various religious groups and academicians, commended GIABA for its concern about society.

A former Christian Association of Nigeria chairman in Kano, Adeyemo Adeolu, said the sensitisation workshop was timely, stressing that the religious leaders would pass the message.

GIABA Is a specialised institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), established in 2000 to protect member states against laundering of proceeds of crimes and combat terrorist financing.

