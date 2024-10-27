The Nigerian Communication Commission said it is leading industry reforms aimed at restoring consumer confidence in the telecommunications sector.

The regulator has introduced new measures to enhance transparency and accountability within the telecommunication sector, PREMIUM TIMES was briefed.

In recent times, the services of the nation’s major telecommunications operators have degenerated with users reporting persistent disruptions to calls and data services.

Officials told PREMIUM TIMES that the commission aims to foster a healthier, more trustworthy, and consumer-centred telecommunications environment in Nigeria by implementing rigorous evaluations of service reliability, consumer satisfaction, and regulatory compliance.

One way to do this – the commission is introducing a tariff simplification method, which hopes to address price uncertainty among other things.

In their usual ways of wooing subscribers, the operators have different tariffs and bonuses for data and call services. However, even when subscribers have details of the bonus or tariff before subscribing, they don’t get to know how it works.

In some cases, operators apply different tariffs to bonus accounts, resulting in different tariffs for the main account and bonus account of consumers. Oftentimes, the information will not be communicated to consumers, which may lead to uninformed decisions.

Measures to address irregularities

To address this, the commission has resolved that all current “tariff” featuring bonuses or promotional elements should be classified strictly as promotions. Then the details should be submitted to the Consumer Affairs Bureau and the Technical Standard and Network Integrity (TSNI) for Quality of Service (QoS) evaluation.

Also, all benefits or allowances (Voice, SMS & Data) must be stated in a clear, uniform and user-friendly format i.e. number of minutes/SMS, cost per minute/SMS, available and total data in MB/GB and validity periods.

The commission will publish approved tariffs on the NCC’s website going forward.

Limited number of tariff plans

Similar to the experience in India, the NCC has also placed a limit on the number of tariff plans an operator can offer at any given point in time.

Officials said these measures are set in place to restore consumer confidence in the system and at the same time hold the operators accountable.

One senior official said the operators have been asked to adhere to the measures and by the end of November, consumers will be informed of the new tariff simplifications.

In the same vein, a Joint Industry Committee on Consumer Awareness on Smarter Data Management has been established with the goal of enlightening consumers on how they can get the best value from their data while correcting negative perceptions about data depletion.

Officials said the campaign has been running since June 2024 via SMS blasts, social media posts, frontline staff sensitisation and radio jingles and guest appearances on radio stations.

The expected outcome of the awareness campaign is to achieve an improved understanding of data management and usage, officials said.

PREMIUM TIMES’ efforts to reach the NCC spokesperson were unsuccessful as of Sunday morning.

The telecommunication industry has been a driving force in the nation’s economic transformation, contributing 14 per cent to GDP growth, job creation, and innovation across multiple sectors.

By enhancing connectivity, the industry has enabled businesses, from agriculture to finance, to operate more efficiently, reach wider markets, and improve productivity.

