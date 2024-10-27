The search for the wreckage of a private helicopter that crashed in Nigeria on Thursday will continue this morning, an official has said. The authorities also announced the deployment of an underwater drone to aid in the search.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Sikorsky SK76 helicopter crashed on Thursday after leaving Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with officials saying three bodies of the eight passengers were recovered.

“The incident, which occurred on Thursday, October 24, 2024, involved eight persons onboard and took place off the coast of Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean,” Bimbo Oladeji, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said in a statement shared by aviation minister Festus Keyamo on Sunday morning.

Mrs Oladeji said the search and rescue efforts would resume Sunday morning after they were suspended on Saturday “due to the loss of daylight.”

“As of 11:55 AM today (Saturday), divers began setting up and checking equipment to conduct an underwater search and recovery, followed by preliminary sweeping operations at 2:15 PM. However, by 4:30 PM, diving activities were suspended due to the loss of daylight. Recovery operations are set to resume tomorrow at 9:00 AM local time,” she wrote.

The spokesperson said no item from the crashed helicopter has been recovered.

“Despite extensive search efforts, no wreckage or critical components – such as the black box, Flight Data Recorder (FDR), or Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) – have yet been located due to the challenging conditions of the operating environment, limited visibility at depth and human divers’ operational constraints,” she said.

Mrs Oladeji said her agency would deploy an underwater drone in its search for the wreckage.

“To enhance recovery efforts, the NSIB is working to deploy a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) equipped to operate at depths of up to 1,000 meters. With its advanced cameras, sensors, and Tether Management System (TMS), the ROV will enable the NSIB team to conduct detailed surveys, collect environmental data, and capture critical evidence essential to understanding the cause of the incident,” she said.

Read the NSIB's full statement below.

Captain Alex Badeh Jr., Director General of the NSIB, further expressed his sympathies to the loved ones of those affected, stating, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the crew and passengers involved in this tragic event. We recognize the depth of this loss, and I assure you that all efforts are fully underway. Our priority is to recover and analyze all necessary data to bring clarity to the families and the nation.”

The NSIB is collaborating closely with an amalgamated team of search, rescue, and recovery units comprising various government agencies and private entities. The Bureau urges the public to avoid speculation, emphasizing the importance of respecting the integrity of the recovery and investigation as they progress.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency and accountability, continually working to enhance transportation safety across Nigeria.

Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji

Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance,

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau

