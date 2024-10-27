Some notable Nigerians have described the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as a “quintessential statesman” who committed and devoted his life to pursuing peace and progress in Nigeria.

They paid their tributes during the Service of Songs held on Saturday in Enugu in honour of the late Mr Iwuanyanwu.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, in his tribute, described the late Mr Iwuanyanwu as ‘an Iroko’ whose exit would be greatly felt across the country, especially in Igboland.

“Iwuanyanwu raised himself, a towering example of generosity, courage and wisdom. Known as a bridge builder, he stretched his hands across communities and creeds, thus fostering unity in our troubled times.

“For me, the sense of loss in the loss of Iwuanyanwu evokes, is not such that time will heal.

“His love for Ndigbo and strong devotion to Nigeria were not mutually exclusive. He has indeed proved that you could adore your tribe and country in equal measure,” he said.

Uche Azikiwe, a professor and widow of Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first President of Nigeria, noted that Mr Iwuanyanwu was unique in many ways and a trailblazer.

Mrs Azikiwe said the late Igbo leader charted a part for younger generations of entrepreneurs and venture capitalists from civil engineering to newspaper publishing.

“The iconic leader demonstrated foresight, courage and the definitive can-do spirit of the Igbo man. His capacity to create was only matched by his capacity to give,” she said.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Emuchey, said that Mr Iwuanyanwu was a quintessential statesman, an iconic pan-Nigerian and national colossus.

“Until his departure, our leader remained an absolute patriot who devoted his life to the pursuit of the peace and progress of Ndigbo and Nigeria,” he said.

He was a lover of youths

Speaking, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, the president-general of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, said that Mr Iwuanyanwu revived and sustained the youth wing to be vibrant and “to be a voice”.

Mr Okpalaezeukwu said that being a lover of youths and their aspiration to grow, Mr Iwuanyanwu would also carry the youths along and advise Ohanaeze youths on the right path to any issue.

“Iwuanyanwu remains a father to us all, a role model, an achiever to be emulated and a passionate leader that seeks the growth and uplift of youths.

Umuada Igbo, an umbrella body of Igbo daughters in the South-east, Delta and Rivers states, called on South-east state governments to immortalise the late president-general.

The President General, Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora, Kate Ezeofor, said that Mr Iwuanyanwu was a great son of Igboland who lived and died in the service of his people.

“Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide worked closely with Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora.

“As Umuada Igbo, we are making passionate appeals to the governments of South-east states to immortalise Chief Iwuanyanwu in different ways.

“In addition, we ask the federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to immortalise Chief Iwuanyanwu for he was an authentic Nigerian patriot who made innumerable contributions in various sectors,” she said.

The funeral rites for the late Mr Iwuanyanwu, would commence on Tuesday, 29 October.

Mr Iwuanyanwu, who died on 25 July at the age of 82, will be buried on 1 November.

(NAN)

