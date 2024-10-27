Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), has hosted a donors’ conference, raising over $1.1 billion for displaced persons and refugees in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions.

This funding commitment was made possible by the contributions of more than 10 donor countries, agencies, and organisations dedicated to addressing the growing humanitarian needs in these crisis-hit areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was held in Jeddah in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

NAN also reports that the conference, which had the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as a partner, was to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to people in Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mali faced with various crises and natural disasters.

Addressing the conference, Abdullah Al Rabeeah, the advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, expressed appreciation for the generosity shown by donors.

According to him, the contributions not only demonstrate solidarity but also empower humanitarian organisations to deliver life-saving support.

He further said the contributions would ensure greater security and resilience for affected populations.

Mr Al Rabeeah affirmed Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment, through KSrelief, to expanding aid efforts in partnership with international stakeholders and ensuring that those in urgent need get help.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Taha, on his part, stated that the conference was a testament to international unity.

He said the forum provided a platform for dialogue among humanitarian leaders and a foundation for coordinated and sustainable support for those affected by displacement.

“The presence of so many committed nations and organisations here today demonstrates a shared commitment to the values of solidarity and cooperation,” he said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also lauded Saudi Arabia and the OIC for leading the event.

He acknowledged the region’s potential and the severe challenges being faced due to ongoing conflicts, climate disruptions and economic strain.

With over 30 million people in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions requiring immediate assistance, Mr Guterres called for sustained humanitarian support and investment in long-term solutions.

He also called for an end to hostilities while urging the protection of civilians and unhindered access to aid efforts.

NAN reports that Saudi Arabia further strengthened its commitment to the region by pledging an additional $30 million, bringing its total contributions for 2024 to $51 million.

(NAN)

