The 7th National Children’s Parliament, consisting of 24 out of 36 state representatives, has convened its inaugural sitting where members discussed and adopted resolutions aimed at ending violence against children.

The resolutions focused on six key areas that seek implementation and enforcement of laws, norms, and values; safe and enabling school environments; support for parents and caregivers; response and support services, and education and life skills.

The event, organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with Save the Children International, marks a step in advocating children’s rights and participation in governance.

The parliamentarians were inaugurated in December 2022, and the assembly represents a platform for children to voice their concerns and influence policy decisions.

Safe, enabling school environments

Hamisu Megari, one of the parliamentarians representing Yobe State, addressed the assembly on the critical importance of a safe school environment by highlighting the challenges faced by schools, including inadequate infrastructure, lack of basic facilities, insecurity, and limited access to healthcare.

He said: “It is well known that children are not safe in their homes, communities, or schools. The challenges we face are numerous, including inadequate infrastructure, insecurity, bullying, and limited access to healthcare.”

Master Megari proposed solutions, including increased education funding, implementation of the Safe School Declaration across all 36 states, and community engagement to address these challenges.

Education, life skills

The assembly also highlighted the need for significant investments in education and life skills training. The members of the house called on the government to integrate life skills into the national curriculum, focusing on problem-solving, financial literacy, and communication to better prepare children for real-world challenges.

“They should equip teachers with the necessary training to not only impact academic knowledge but to mentor and guide children in acquiring essential skills, fostering upon child, empathy, creativity, and resilience. We’re also calling with a strong voice that the government should push for the full implementation of the Child (Rights) Act, because we believe if this law is fully implemented, it should ensure that children can learn in a safe and conducive environment,” the assembly demanded.

Social norms, values

Miriam Zaiga representing Borno State constituency raised concerns about social norms and values that violate children’s rights, specifically referring to child marriage and female genital mutilation.

She said: “These practices have dire consequences for young girls, depriving them of their rights and future.”

She advocated community education to combat these harmful traditions and emphasised the importance of the Child Rights Act in protecting the rights of all children.

The parliament suggests that the government can end the issue of child marriage by addressing its root causes, including poverty, lack of education, and limited access to health care by organising seminars and workshops to enlighten parents and community leaders on the dangers inherent in the practice.

Addressing child labour

Representatives shared their perspectives on issues affecting children’s rights, including insecurity, poverty, and the urgent need to combat child labour, particularly in cocoa-producing communities.

The representative from Cross River State highlighted a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics revealing that approximately 14 million children in Nigeria are engaged in dangerous jobs, urging immediate government action to eliminate child labour.

“When children are put into child labour, it deprives them of their rights and is potentially harmful to their physical, mental, emotional and educational well-being. The prevalence of child labour in Cross River, Ondo and other cocoa-producing communities during and after school hours have become an issue of public concern,” the representative said.

Organisers speak

In a welcome address delivered by the Director of the Child Development Department, Aliyu Andrew, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, he said the meeting would add value to the documents of the Federal Minister of Women Affairs, which he claimed is very deliberate in promoting the rights of the Nigerian children.

He added that involving children to deliver on topical issues that affect their well-being makes them more aware of their right to survival, development, protection, and participation, which also empowers them to speak out and that it reduces the nature of silence around sensitive issues that affect them.

“The significance of today’s sitting cannot be overemphasised. Involving children in discussions about their rights empowers them to speak out on issues affecting their well-being and reduces the silence surrounding sensitive topics,” he said.

He urged the young parliamentarians to use their tenure wisely and make impactful resolutions that will contribute to policy formulation aimed at enhancing the rights and welfare of Nigerian children.

Mr Andrew also called for the remaining states to elect their representatives to ensure inclusive participation in future sittings.

Also speaking, the Country Director of Save the Children International, Duncan Harvey, emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to protect children by highlighting the organisation’s long-standing commitment to children’s rights in Nigeria.

He stressed that the assembly serves as a critical platform for children to express their views on issues affecting them, referencing international frameworks that guarantee children’s rights.

He said: “Your participation is your right. This assembly is a means through which children across the nation can come together to speak out on issues of their concern. The future of a child is determined by how their rights are respected, protected, and fulfilled.

“We must work together to create safe spaces for our children to thrive. Education is not just a right; it is a necessity for their future”.

