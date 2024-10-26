The Nigerian telecommunication regulator, NCC, has disqualified Nigerians below the age of 18 from getting a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card.
Sources at the commission told PREMIUM TIMES that this policy is aimed to “protect minors” from the liabilities that arise from the usage of such SIMs.
One source, a senior official of the commission, told PREMIUM TIMES that parents and guardians can acquire SIMs in their names on behalf of their children and wards and assume any responsibilities or liabilities that may arise from the use of such SIMs.
The overall intent, according to sources, is to protect minors and strengthen national security.
|
NCC has been tweaking its telecommunications policies to combat security threats in Nigeria.
Constitutionally, 18 years is the age of consent in Nigeria.
NCC believes SIM acquisition is a contract between service providers and their subscribers, which requires the subscriber to have proper legal status, be of mature mind and be rational enough to bear certain responsibilities, obligations and liabilities imposed by a contract.
In 2021, the NCC proposed a Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations where it suggested banning minors in Nigeria from acquiring a SIM card. That regulation is now in effect, officials said.
One of the NCC officials said the policy will place a significant responsibility on parents to monitor the mobile activities of their minors.
This newspaper’s efforts to reach the NCC spokesperson were unsuccessful as at press time.
Reduction in subscribers
Data shows that Nigeria’s mobile subscriptions have dropped from 219 million in March to 153 million in September.
Officials said the decline was attributed to the removal of SIMs not linked to a verified National Identification Number (NIN).
READ ALSO: NCC raids schools, seizes pirated books worth N7million
Another reason was that there was a discrepancy in data submitted by a Mobile Network Operator.
One source said the NCC found that “one Mobile Network Operator incorrectly reported around 40 million subscribers as active, despite the absence of any revenue-generating activity over a 90-day period.”
“This was in direct violation of the Commission’s guidelines for determining active subscribers and led to an inflated report of the operator’s subscriber base, thereby skewing industry statistics.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999