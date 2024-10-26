Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has ordered an investigation into the killing of a popular ogene musician, Chikezie Mba, by a police operative in the state.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how a police inspector shot dead Mr Mba at the Anti-Cult Unit of the police headquarters in Enugu on Friday.
The musician, otherwise known as Igbo-Jah, attended an event at the police facility when the incident happened.
The police authorities in Enugu State said they have arrested the police inspector who shot the musician.
The police said the inspector fired his rifle
“for reasons yet to be ascertained”, which hit the musician and killed him.
Investigation
In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, Governor Mbah said the “untimely death” of the musician “under a very sad circumstance” was a “huge loss” to Igbos and Enugu State.
“He was one of the Enugu and Igbo talents, who continued to popularise the Igbo culture through their Ogene music,” he said.
Continuing, the governor said: “I have been briefed by the police and I have equally ordered a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure justice for him, his family, and fans around the world.”
Mr Mbah condoled with the family and fans of the slain musician.
