The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has revealed that 30 per cent of the state’s residents suffer from hypertension, with 70 per cent unaware of their condition.

This is as the government launched a week-long free health screening exercise for hypertension and diabetes, targeting 800,000 residents across the state.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health on Friday, Mr Abayomi expressed concern over the alarming prevalence of the “silent killers of hypertension and diabetes,” stressing that hypertension is a leading cause of heart disease, strokes, and kidney failure.

“With a hypertension prevalence rate of 30 per cent, a staggering 8.67 million people in Lagos are affected by high blood pressure. Even more concerning, 70 per cent of those living with hypertension, which amounts to over 6 million individuals, are completely unaware of their condition,” he said.

The professor noted that obesity, a known contributor to both hypertension and diabetes, affects 3.48 million Lagosians, or 12 per cent of the population, stressing that the rise in sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits contributes to the situation.

Mr Abayomi added that diabetes has a 6 per cent prevalence rate, translating to 1.73 million residents, with 50 per cent unaware of their status.

Campaign, free screening

Tagged: “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers,” the campaign is an initiative under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s “10 Million Project ” that aims to address the high prevalence of silent killers of hypertension and diabetes.

According to the statement, the campaign is set to run from 28 October to 3 November and will provide free screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar for 800,00 residents across all local government areas in the state, as part of the Lagos quota of the 10 Million Nigeria project.

During his presentation, Mr Abayomi highlighted the campaign’s objective to make health screening accessible to every resident in Lagos State.

“This campaign represents a powerful effort in the fight against hypertension and diabetes, which often go undiagnosed until severe complications arise,” he stated, underscoring the commitment to proactive health-seeking behaviours among residents,” he said.

He noted that the free screening will take place at 300 primary health centres and 30 general hospitals across the state.

“This campaign is aimed at encouraging residents to check their blood pressure, weight, and blood sugar levels.

“During the campaign week, Lagosians are invited to visit any of the state’s 300 primary health centres and 30 general hospitals to get screened. Free consultations will include tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI calculations, enabling citizens to better understand and manage their health”, he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, shared his story on the importance of regular screenings. He spoke on the impact of daily stress, especially in high-pressure professions like journalism, and urged members of the press to prioritise their health.

“The campaign is more than a health check. It’s a call to every Lagosian to take proactive steps in managing their health,” he said.

Risk factors

Speaking further, the commissioner also identified specific risk factors contributing to hypertension and diabetes, including obesity, physical inactivity, poor diet, age, and stress.

He recommended a healthy lifestyle,, including eating a balanced diet, regular exercise, healthy weight maintenance, smoking cessation, and stress management as ways to defeat the silent killers.

“We strongly recommend that you take advantage of the opportunity to get a free health check-up at our public health facilities within the weeklong free health screening exercise next week,” he said.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, expressed concern that many individuals are unaware of free health services, leading to neglected healthcare.

Ms Ogunyemi pointed out that many people failed to follow up on their health care during the recently concluded Alaafia Eko outreach, where health services were provided to 24,000 Lagosians.

“We are seeing that free resources alone may not be enough. We need people to take ownership of their health, make regular check-ups a habit, and use available resources,” Mr Ogunyemi said.

