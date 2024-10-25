Irenepopoola Helping Heart Foundation International, a newly launched non-governmental organisation, has said it plans to address the educational needs of underprivileged children in Nigeria, starting from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

At its inauguration held at Nera Hotel, Abuja, the foundation, founded by Irene Popoola, was celebrated for its commitment to improving education for disadvantaged and underprivileged children.

The foundation was said to have provided informal support to students and orphanages for the past three years and is now expanding its efforts to create a more profound and structured impact.

Supporting ‘overlooked’ students

In his opening remarks, Damilare Popoola, a consultant doctor and Chairperson of the event, discussed the inspiration behind the foundation’s mission.

According to him, many children in Nigerian public schools struggle with a lack of basic educational supplies, which significantly hinders their academic progress.

“We’ve observed that a lot of children in public schools don’t have simple things like school bags. Some carry their books to school in nylon bags, not because they don’t care, but because that’s all they have. These children deserve better, and that’s where we step in,” he said.

He stressed that the foundation is focused on providing essentials such as school bags, math sets, shoes, and other educational materials to help children fully participate in their studies.

“We want to meet the needs of children where they are. For instance, many special needs schools are often neglected, but we’re stepping in to support them,” he added.

Speaking on the Foundation’s plans for expansion, he said “We already have a two-generation plan to expand beyond the FCT to other states in Nigeria. We are targeting Oyo, Kwara, Zamfara, and several northeastern states that are typically overlooked.”

He added that the foundation had supported nearly 300 children since its Inception and hopes to reach 5,000 beneficiaries within a year, subject to available funding.

Challenges, long-term vision

While the foundation’s mission is off to start, Mr Popoola acknowledged that funding remains a significant challenge.

He said, “We are still small, and most of our operations are self-funded. However, we have been fortunate to receive support from organisations like Ecobank, and we are optimistic that more partners will come on board.”

Speaking about the foundation’s future goals, he emphasised the importance of sustainable growth.

He said: “We have a strong governance structure in place and are committed to making sure that every kobo we receive goes directly to supporting the children. Our long-term vision is to take this mission beyond Nigeria and make an impact across Africa.”

Call for action

In her keynote address, the founder and owner of Oasis Schools, Irene Popoola, shared her motivation for establishing the foundation.

She noted the need for individuals to do their part in helping those less privileged, regardless of their own circumstances.

“We are not giving from a place of plenty, we are giving because we understand the needs of these children. In today’s economy, many people are struggling, but we must all have the heart to do what we can, however small,” she said.

Beyond education, Ms Popoola said that the foundation plans to extend its efforts beyond education and into healthcare. She described plans to bring foreign doctors to Nigeria to provide free medical services in underserved rural areas.

She added that the foundation also intends to offer mobile clinics to address other urgent medical needs, including distributing glasses for those with impaired vision.

“We want to go into the villages, identify people with cataracts, and treat them on the spot. We will also be providing glasses for those who need them. There’s so much we can do to alleviate the suffering of people in rural communities,” she said.

Call for public support

Mr Popoola emphasised that the foundation cannot achieve its goals alone and called on members of the public, corporate partners, and volunteers to support the foundation’s mission.

He said, “We need more hands, whether it’s through volunteering, donations, or partnerships, we welcome anyone who shares our vision of empowering underprivileged children and improving their access to education.”

