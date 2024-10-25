The Lagos State High Court Probate Registry has issued an ultimatum to Christian Wigwe to explain his interest in the estate of his cousin, the late Herbert Wigwe, former group managing director and CEO of Access Bank.

Christian had lodged a caveat on behalf of Shyngle Wigwe, the father of the deceased, apparently to contest the distribution of the estate as specified in the will of the late banker.

A caveat serves as a formal written notice filed with the probate registry regarding the management of a deceased person’s estate. By filing this caveat, the caveator challenges the validity of the deceased’s will and aims to prevent the estate’s administration from proceeding without being notified. This action seeks to block the issuance of probate or letters of administration until the matter is resolved.

In a document dated 21 October, and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the Lagos probate registry issued a legal notice giving the caveator, Christian, eight-day ultimatum upon service to explain his interest in the estate of late Herbert Wigwe.

“The Lagos State High Court Probate Registry setting forth what interest you have in the Estate of the above-named deceased, Late Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe of No. 11 Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Ikoyi, Lagos, contrary to the interest of the party at whose instance this warning is issued,” the notice reads.

Essentially, the notice urged Christian to respond and assert his interests in the estate of his deceased cousin and that if he fails to do so within the stipulated period, he risks losing the opportunity to contest the probate process.

“If you have no contrary interest but wish to show cause against the sealing of a grant to such a party to issue and serve a Summons for direction by the Registrar of the said registry.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“And take notice that in default of your so doing the Court may proceed to issue a grant of Probate or Administration in the said Estate notwithstanding your Caveat,” the probate legal notice read.

The notice was issued at the instance of Uchechukwu Wigwe, the appointed personal representative of the estate of the deceased by virtue of the deceased person’s will dated 9 July 2013.

The notice means that the deceased cousin will have to appear at the Court Probate Registry to explain this interest in his late cousin’s properties.

Background

Christian Wigwe, the deceased’s cousin, in an affidavit dated 7 October and filed at the Lagos State High Court Probate Registry, accused Herbert Wigwe’s partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede of assuming the role that belonged to the deceased’s father — Shyngle Wigwe.

Recently, there have been controversies within the Wigwefamily regarding the estate left behind by the deceased.

Several online platforms reported that Herbert’s father, Shyngle Wigwe, is at the centre of an alleged dispute regarding the distribution of his late son’s estate.

Christian reportedly filed a caveat at the probate registry to challenge the proposed distribution.

However, a statement signed by a member of the family, Emeka Wigwe, and made available to this newspaper, refuted the allegations, denying dispute over his late son’s property.

Furthermore, the statement described the reports as entirely “false and grossly misleading’’. It emphasised that the well-being and unity of his family have always been his top priorities.

It also said that neither he nor any member of his family has sought 20 per cent of his late son’s estate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

