The House of Representatives, on Thursday, resolved to probe the recruitment process of three federal government agencies.

The fresh probe is targeting the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Minority Whip, Ali Isa (PDP, Gombe), on Thursday.

The probe is coming at a time the FIRS just announced planned recruitment, fueling the fear that the action of the lawmakers to embark on the probe may be an attempt to bargain for employment slots.

It is coming about a year after a similar exercise ended in a bribery scandal.

Last Job Racketeering Probe Ends in Bribery Scandal

In 2023, the House set up a committee headed by Yusuf Gagdi, tasked with probing ministries, departments, and agencies for job rackets.

However, through a series of investigative reports, PREMIUM TIMES exposed how Mr Gagdi’s committee used the guise of the probe to demand bribes from MDAs.

The investigation was turned into a shakedown scheme, with demands for bribes in exchange for lenient treatment. The report provided bank details of university vice-chancellors who paid bribes, the middleman involved, and details of a lawmaker’s aide, who served as a bagman, linked to Oluwole Oke, a member of the committee.

Following the publication of the reports, the House promised to investigate the committee; however, one year later, it has yet to take any action against the committee or its members.

PREMIUM TIMES also submitted a petition to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). However, the anti-corruption agency has not acted despite announcing a probe.

More than a year on, Mr Gagdi has yet to submit a report to the House.

The Motion

Moving the motion, Mr Isa alleged favouritism in the recruitment process within the three MDAs, which, according to him, represents clear violations of the principle of federal character as espoused in the Constitution.

He warned that these alleged violations “could undermine the capacity of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to effectively carry out their mandates, resulting in inefficiencies that may affect tax collection, corporate regulation, and the stability of Nigeria’s financial system.”

The legislator also mentioned allegations of extra-budgetary spending by these agencies and called for a thorough investigation by the House.

He added that if “the allegations of lopsided employments and extra-budgetary expenditures are true, the principles of fairness, equality, and transparency are violated.”

Following the presentation of the motion, an amendment allowing standing committees of the House to probe the allegations was rejected.

Last probe embarrassed the House- opposition lawmaker

Raising a point of order, Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP, Rivers) opposed the establishment of another ad hoc committee to investigate the same issue.

He argued that the relevant standing committee of the House should conduct the probe, reminding the House of the embarrassment caused by the last ad hoc committee’s investigation.

“Let us also not forget that at the inception of this 10th Assembly, an ad hoc committee was set up to consider a similar issue, and we are all aware of the reports, all the insinuations and embarrassment this House was subjected to because of that ad hoc committee.

“Do we still want to follow the same path again? Must we set up ad hoc committees to probe agencies and ministries when there are standing committees? The integrity of this House is paramount to most of us, and we should not be seen to be working against our own standing rules,” Mr Abiante said.

His point of order was ruled out of order by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu.

As a form of compromise, Mr Kalu stated that he would not announce the membership of the committee until Tuesday.

Many of the lawmakers voted of the motion as amended when Mr Kalu put it to a voice vote.

