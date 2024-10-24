The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Thursday said a helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation, lost contact while flying from Port Harcourt to its Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Antan oil production facility.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Soneye explained that there were eight persons on board (six passengers and two crew members).

He said search and rescue missions are currently ongoing, noting that three bodies have been recovered.

“On the 24th of October 2024, about 11:22 a.m., we lost contact with the Helicopter – Register Number: 5NBQG, engaged by NNPC Limited, that took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN.

“The helicopter was operated by East Winds Aviation. There were eight persons on board (six passengers and two crew members),” Mr Soneye said.

He said the appropriate authorities have been contacted, including the Ministry of Aviation, who have since issued a press statement.

“Search and rescue missions are currently ongoing. So far, three bodies have been recovered.

“We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew and their respective families at this very difficult time. We assure that we will continue doing everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation,” he said.

