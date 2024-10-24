The federal government has filed six charges against nine defendants disseminating false information of an alleged plot to remove Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Deputy Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation at the Federal Ministry of Justice, A. A. Yusuf, filed the case at the Federal High Court in Abuja on 21 October.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the defendants were alleged to have published the false information on 16 October that the State Security Service (SSS) laid siege to the National Assembly with a view to effect the removal of Mr Akpabio.

The defendants are the incorporated trustee of Order Paper (on whose online platform the false information was allegedly published), Oke Epia (Founder/Publisher and Executive Director of Order Paper), and Tony Okeke Ofodile (Head of Operations).

They also include Edna Bill Ulaeto (Admin/Finance Executive) and Elizabeth Atime (National Assembly lead reporter, author of the report).

The rest are Regina Udo (Coordinator of Programmes), Leah Twaki (Social Media Executive), Idongesit Joseph Ekoh (Admin Support) and Edoesomi Sharon Omonegho (National Assembly correspondent) as 6th to 9th defendants respectively.

In count one, the prosecution accused the incorporated trustees of Order Paper located at Suit C12, Halima Plaza, Plot 1496, Balanga Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, through its agents and other defendants of publishing false information via its online platform.

READ ALSO: Four Nigerian journalists face fresh charges over report tying bank CEO to fraud claims

They were said to have on or about 16 October alleged that the SSS laid siege to the National Assembly over plans to remove the Senate President, “which you knew to be false, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the same section.”

The defendants and others at large, in count two, were alleged to have intentionally published defamatory statements regarding the SSS and Mr Akpabio, on their online platform.

The case has yet to be assigned to a judge as at the time of filing the report.

(NAN)

