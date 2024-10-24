The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops have eliminated 140 terrorists, apprehended 135 suspects and rescued 76 kidnapped hostages in different operations across the country in the last one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said troops also recovered 241 assorted weapons and 3,254 ammunition, comprising 141 AK47 rifles, one PKT gun, two FN rifles, 17 fabricated rifles, 26 dane guns and 42 AK47 magazines.

Others, according to him, are 2,016 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 970 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 33 rounds 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 76 rounds of 9mm ammo, 113 live cartridges only amongst other items.

Mr Buba said that the ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations of the armed forces have dealt significant blows to terrorist capabilities.

“Troops have denied these terrorists from accomplishing their strategic objectives.

“As the war rages, troops continue to find innovative solutions to the challenges faced in the conduct of operations and retain operational flexibility to deepen operational successes across theatres of operation,’’ he said.

In the North-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, killed 43 terrorists, apprehended 27 suspects and rescued 25 kidnapped hostages.

He said a total of 27 terrorists, including two adult males, 11 adult females and 14 children surrendered to troops between 16 October and 22 October within the operational theatre.

According to him, troops also recovered 23 AK47 rifles, one PKT gun, two FN rifles, five fabricated rifles, seven dane guns, 210 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, amongst other items.

In the North-central, Mr Buba said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, killed 21 violent extremists, arrested 61 persons and rescued 24 kidnapped hostages as well as recovery of a cache of arms.

In the North-west, he said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 62 terrorists, arrested 29 persons and rescued nine kidnapped hostages with recovery of a large cache of arms.

According to him, troops of Operation Whirl Punch killed three terrorists, nabbed 36 suspects and rescued 12 kidnapped hostages with recovery of a cache of arms.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA, in a sting operation, nabbed an IPOB terrorist leader and founding father of ESN group, identified as Pius Iguh.

He said the troops of the Forward Operations Base (FOB) conducted the operation in the Orsu general area of Imo.

“Similarly, troops at FOB Amaruku conducted a raid that resulted in the arrest of another IPOB terrorist commander identified as Emmanuel Onwugu in Mbano LGA of Abia.

“Relatedly, troops and security forces in a combined sting operation arrested a notorious cult leader named Ifeanyi Rock.

“He was arrested with 10 of his combatants in Arochukwu in Abia,” Buba said.

(NAN)

