President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen the seven new ministerial nominees for confirmation.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Thursday.

Mr Tinubu sacked five ministers and appointed seven new ones on Wednesday, pending confirmation of the Senate.

The president also reassigned 10 ministers to new positions, his office said.

The newly appointed ministers are Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Jumoke Oduwole, Idi Maiha, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and Suwaiba Ahmad.

President Tinubu, in his letter, to the lawmakers, urged them to consider the screening and confirmation expeditiously.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

If the nominees are screened and confirmed, the presidency will deploy them to various ministries as substantive ministers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

