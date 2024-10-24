The Director of G-24 Secretariat, Iyabo Masha; a former Nigerian minister of finance and now alternate executive director at the World Bank Group, Zainab Ahmed; Policy officer at the African Union, Patrick Olomo, among other experts participated in a high level dialogue on International Tax Cooperation on Wednesday.

The event, put together by the G-24 and the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation (ICRICT), held on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington.

Nigeria’s finance minister, Wale Edun, was equally represented on the panel by the Director General of the Budget Office, Tanimu Yakubu.

Others are Jayati Ghosh, ICRICT Commissioner; Christian Duarte, Honduras’ finance minister; Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary to The Tresury, Sri Lanka (TBC), Navi’s Hanif, Assistanr Secretary-General for Economic Development at DESA, among other experts.

See photos below:

