President Bola Tinubu has announced the scrapping of some federal ministries and realigned others.
The Ministry of Niger Delta is renamed Ministry of Regional Development incorporating all regional development bodies such as the North-East, North West, and other development commissions.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced this while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.
According to the minister, the Ministry of Sports has now been wound down and that sporting activities will now be under the National Sports Commission (NSC).
|
Mr Idris also said the President has ordered the scrapping of the Ministry of Tourism and all its activities will now be under a renamed Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.
Details later.
