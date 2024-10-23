The police in Rivers State have arrested four people in connection with the sudden disappearance of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

Yahaya Faruq, a corps member serving in Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers, mysteriously went missing after reporting for work at his part-time job at the LDM Chinese Mining Company in the area.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, confirmed the corps member’s disappearance to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

“Yes, I am aware of it (Faruq’s disappearance).

“No fewer than four persons have been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a discreet investigation,” Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said.

Some concerned Nigerians had earlier petitioned the security agencies to determine the whereabouts of Mr Faruq, who was declared missing on 14 October.

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), a student union based in Edo, had released an unsigned statement drawing the attention of Nigerians to his disappearance.

The group urged the police to carry out a thorough investigation to ascertain Mr Faruq’s whereabouts.

It stated that Mr Faruq was a dedicated corps member serving at Mixed Secondary School, Ikuru Town, and also worked part-time at LDM Chinese Mining Company in the area.

“The alarming fact is that he (Faruq) signed in for his shift (at LDM) but did not sign out, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions.

“Surprisingly, while Faruq’s family, friends, and colleagues were confused and worried over his mysterious disappearance, LDM returned his bag and phone.

“Faruq’s properties were returned to his place of primary assignment, Mixed Secondary School, which further fuelled our fears and deepened the mystery of his disappearance,” the MSSN stated.

(NAN)

