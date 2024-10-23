The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) producers to stop LPG export with effect from 1 November.

Mr Ekpo issued the directive on Tuesday in Abuja at a meeting with stakeholders to address the skyrocketing price and its attendant hardship on Nigerians.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Louis Ibah, the minister expressed deep concern over the continuous increase in the country’s LPG price.

“On the short-term solution, with effect from Nov. 1, 2024, NNPC Ltd. and LPG producers are to stop exporting LPG produced in-country or import equivalent volumes of LPG exported at cost-reflective prices.

“On pricing framework, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), will engage stakeholders to create a domestic LPG pricing framework within 90 days indexing price to cost of in-country production.

“This is rather than the current practice of indexing against external markets, such as the Americas and Far East Asia, whereas the commodity is produced in-country and Nigerians are required to pay higher price for an essential commodity the country is naturally endowed with.

“On long-term solution, within 12 months, facilities will be developed to blend, store, and deliver LPG, ending exports until the market achieves sufficiency and price stability,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He explained that the directives were a step towards addressing the inherent challenges and ensuring that Nigerians have access to affordable cooking gas.

He said the new measures would improve availability and ensure affordability, protecting Nigerians from the economic hardship caused by the LPG price hike.

Recall that in a bold move to tackle its soaring price, the minister had established a high-level committee in November 2023, led by the Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, comprising key stakeholders in the LPG value chain.

However, in spite of the effort to address the issue, prices have continued to fluctuate, recently soaring to N1,500 from an average of N1,100 – N1,250 per kg.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

