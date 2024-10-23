The Nigerian U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, will battle the United States on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The Flamingos cemented their spot in the quarterfinals with a thrilling 1-0 victory over the host nation, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday.

Shakirat Moshood’s 89th-minute strike from 24 yards sealed the win, earning Nigeria all three points in their final Group A match.

Despite dominating possession, the Nigerians faced stiff resistance from the determined hosts, particularly Captain Renata Mercedes and goalkeeper Rondon.

Moshood’s goal, her fourth in the tournament, proved decisive.

Coach Bankole Olowookere made strategic changes to the starting lineup, introducing Rokibat Azeez, Blessing Ifitezue, and Ramotalahi Kareem. He later restored Peace Effiong and Harmony Chidi to the lineup.

The win propelled Nigeria to the top of Group A, three points ahead of Ecuador, who defeated New Zealand 4-0 to set up a quarterfinal clash with Spain.

Historical Context

The United States, a women’s football powerhouse, has had limited success in the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Their cadet team reached the final only once, in the inaugural 2008 edition. They failed to qualify for the 2010 and 2014 tournaments and exited at the group stage in 2012, 2016, and 2018.

In contrast, Nigeria has a more impressive record, participating in every edition except 2018. The Flamingos previously reached the quarterfinals in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Notably, they broke through to the semifinals in 2022 by defeating the USA in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

While the USA team will be seeking revenge, Coach Olowookere and his team aim to secure consecutive semifinal appearances with another victory on Saturday.

