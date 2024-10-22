The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, were among top officials present at the G-24 Ministers and Governors’ meeting held Tuesday at the ongoing World Bank/IMF meetings in Washington D.C.
The G-24, or Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four, is an intergovernmental trade bloc that coordinates the positions of developing countries on international monetary and development issues.
The meeting also had in attendance the Director of G-24 Secretariat, Iyabo Masha, and numerous other top officials and members of the G-24 bloc.
