The chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, recounted on Tuesday an encounter with a 17-year-old cybercrime suspect.

Speaking at the launch of the 24/7 Cybercrime Rapid Response Desk in Abuja, Mr Olukoyede said the boy, whose name was not given, demonstrated surprising computer proficiency that left him shocked.

He said the boy’s case underscores the need for societal change towards tackling the underlying motivations behind cybercriminal activities.

Mr Olukyede said he decided to engage the boy, a first-year university student studying history, to let him “demonstrate his acumen, his proficiency.”

“And I gave him my laptop. ‘How do you do this, young man?’ By the way, he is not even studying science. He is studying history. But you need to see the proficiency.

“He opened my system and without giving him my password, he decoded my system.

“And I was there, shocked. I mean, this is not funny. I mean, that shows the skills that we have in Nigeria.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He continued, “And before you could say that, he said, ‘Sir, which bank do you use?’ I said, ‘No, I’m not going to tell you that. I don’t want to demonstrate that in my office.’ But he was ready to probably go into my account.”

Mr Olukoyede said he sought to know the motivation driving the boy’s cybercrime activities.

“’Why do you do this?’ And he told me because there is no alternative. He had to pay his school fees – a 100-year-level student,” the EFCC chair said.

He said from his encounter with the boy, he realised that “This job can’t be left to the EFCC alone. It’s a collective responsibility,” stressing the need to redirect such talents.

“We must change the narrative—from criminality to productivity and from cybercrime to cyberwealth,” he said.

Tackling cybercrime menace

As a means of achieving this, Mr Olukoyede said EFCC would launch a cybercrime research centre with a Nigerian fintech company. According to him, this centre “will train at least 500 young Nigerians at a time in cybersecurity and various areas of cybercrime research.”

He said training will occur during school vacations and will provide allowances as an incentive to encourage participation.

He called on the media and public to support this initiative, warning that cybercrime poses a growing threat to Nigeria’s economy and the youth.

Mr Olukoyede also described the menace as a “burning challenge”, corrupting family values and undermining young people’s potential.

The newly launched Cybercrime Rapid Response Desk will operate around the clock, monitoring and responding to cybercrime incidents real-time.

The project was supported by the European Union-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) Programme of the International IDEA.

In 2022, cybercrime cost Nigeria over $500 million, part of a global crisis projected to reach $10.5 trillion by 2025.

The EFCC secured more than 3,400 convictions related to cybercrime last year and recovered significant assets for victims.

Mr Olukoyede stressed the importance of collaboration between the federal and state governments.

He also called on parents, schools, and civil society to combat internet fraud. “The future of our nation depends on action against cybercrime today,” he said. “We cannot allow our youth’s potential to be wasted.”

In her keynote address, Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, called for urgent national collaboration to combat the growing cybercrime menace, particularly among the youth.

Mrs Tinubu underscored the economic and social threats posed by the increasing involvement of young Nigerians in online fraud.

“Cybercrime is an assault on our collective integrity, our economic stability, and the future of our youth,” she said, lamenting that despite numerous arrests, the involvement of young people in cybercrime continues to rise.

“The youth’s participation in cybercrime threatens the nation’s quest for economic development and stability.”

With more than 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population under 35, Mrs Tinubu emphasised that addressing the issue requires a collective, multi-sectoral response.

She urged parents, law enforcement, schools, religious institutions, and the private sector to take an active role in guiding young people away from crime and toward productive, law-abiding lives.

“We must instill a culture of hard work, honesty, and dignity of labour among our youth,” she said.

She stressed the importance of modelling responsible behaviour and urged parents to instill values of integrity and patriotism in their children.

“Criminal conviction has grave implications,” she said, noting that convicted felons face long-term restrictions on their rights under the constitution. “No economy can thrive if its most active and talented youth are lost to crime.”

Mrs Tinubu commended the EFCC for its role in combating cybercrime and corruption.

“We cannot afford to have our young, creative talents excluded from national developmental efforts,” she said.

Similarly, the Head of the Programme at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), Danladi Plang, who lamented the growing misuse of technology by the Nigerian youth, call for a rethink of the traditional approach to tackling cybercrimes.

He said the menace has damaged the country’s international reputation and posed “a significant threat to the country’s financial system” along with an increase in crimes like child pornography.

While acknowledging efforts by the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrime, Mr Plang suggested a reevaluation of current methods.

“Perhaps we need to rethink our traditional approach of arrest, trial, conviction, and imprisonment in fighting crime,” he said.

Youth minister pledges new approach to combat cybercrime

Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Wisdom, also Nigerian government is shifting its strategy to fight cybercrime, focusing on youth engagement and economic support.

“For too long, we’ve viewed the EFCC as an adversary,” Mr Wisdom said. “But we are changing that. We aim to reduce cybercrime not through raids and intimidation, but by providing young people with opportunities and alternatives.”

Mr Wisdom acknowledged the strained relationship between Nigerian youth and the government, especially regarding online fraud.

He emphasised the administration’s recent initiatives, including student loans and monthly stipends, to reduce financial pressures on the country’s youth.

“The President has promised student loans, and beyond that, a monthly stipend to support students,” he said.

Additionally, the government will provide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to students, addressing transportation challenges and further alleviating economic burdens.

“We need to re-engineer our mindset,” Mr Wisdom said. “Aggressive youth engagement is key. Many who engage in cybercrime do so out of ignorance, and we want to guide them onto a better path.”

The minister also acknowledged the widespread economic hardship in Nigeria, which he said is often used to justify criminal activity. “Yes, there’s hardship,” he said. “But we will do everything within our power to bring the government closer to young people and show them support.”

Others speak

In his goodwill message at the event, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq praised national agencies such as the EFCC and the National Orientation Agency for their work in shaping the minds of Nigerian youth.

“I am impressed with the efforts of these agencies, especially in schools and on social media, to address crime, drug abuse, and patriotism,” Mr AbdulRazaq said.

He called for a broader national effort to define acceptable behaviours and preserve cultural values, noting that this would help tackle crime at its roots.

“We need a consensus on what reflects our cultural legacy,” he said.

The summit brought together experts and stakeholders to address the rising incidence of cybercrime, a critical issue in Nigeria, where economic challenges have driven many young people to online fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

