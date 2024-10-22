To tackle the growing threat of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in Nigeria, the African Regional Coordinator for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Tax for Sustainable Development Goals, Saied Tafida, said Nigeria has to adopt and implement fiscal policies that will reduce the consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

The two commodities are part of the leading causes of heart and cardiovascular diseases in the country.

The measure, according to Mr Tafida, is essential in safeguarding public health and reinforcing the healthcare system against the rising burden of preventable diseases.

He said this on Tuesday while speaking at the 2024 Gatefield Health Summit, which is themed: “Beyond65: Prevent the Quiet Epidemic.”

The event aims to spotlight the overlooked epidemic of non-communicable diseases and bring together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to explore innovative solutions to the growing threat of NCDs.

According to Mr Tafida, about 30 per cent of deaths in Nigeria are caused by non-communicable diseases, which, in sub-Saharan Africa, account for one in every three deaths.

He said, globally, NCDs account for 74 per cent of global deaths.

“Fiscal policies have multiple purposes, but health fiscal policy mainly seeks to ‘reprice goods and behaviour that have costs that are borne by others or by the consumer in the future,” he said.

Increasing taxes on beverages

Mr Tafida said changing consumer behaviour away from tobacco, alcohol, and other unhealthy substances can help to curb NCDs.

He said: “A healthier population works productively and more productive workers means more revenue from income fiscal policies for the country.”

Aside from the high consumption of tobacco and alcohol, there are also food items widely consumed across the country that increase individual chances of suffering one NCD or the other.

Unhealthy foods high in trans fats and sugar are major contributors to non-communicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension. Processed foods, sugary beverages, and fast food are particularly harmful, as they increase the risk of obesity, high cholesterol, and insulin resistance.

Diets low in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains also contribute to the development of these diseases. These conditions account for 27 per cent of all annual deaths in the country, equating to approximately 447,800 lives lost each year, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammed Pate, had earlier revealed.

Speaking on this, Gatefield Lead Strategist Adewunmi Emoruwa recommended increasing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages.

He said this would cut the demographic profile of NCDs, which is shifting rapidly, and our health systems must adapt to meet this challenge the production and over-consumption of drinks and beverages with high sugar content.

“Increasing sugar-sweetened beverages is a major step. Currently, Nigeria has increased sugar-sweetened beverages by 10 per cent but this is not enough. It should be raised to at least 30 per cent.

“We also need laws banning or controlling the trade and advertisement of vape,” he said.

Developing insurance scheme

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA), Olufemi Adeoye, said national authorities need to increase their investment in the prevention of NCD among the country’s population and develop the insurance scheme.

He pointed out that the demographic profile of NCDs is shifting from the aged population to youth and younger citizens, adding that the health systems must adapt to meet this challenge.

Mr Adeoye said, “It is clear that prevention must take centre stage. Investing in prevention today will save lives tomorrow, ensuring that more people live well beyond the age of 65, in good health and with access to the care they need.

“But this is not just about policy and systems—it’s about people. It’s about families who lose loved ones too soon, the communities deprived of their elders, and the countries facing a shrinking workforce due to preventable diseases.”

