The Nigerian Air Force has announced the death of five of its personnel in a road accident.
The Director Public Relations and Information of the Air Force, Olusola Akinboyewa, made the announcement in a statement posted on the official X handle of the force.
Mr Akinboyewa, an air commodore, said the accident occurred on Tuesday along “Hawan Kibo along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road.”
He said the affected personnel were “heading for a sporting event in Abuja when their vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming truck.”
Details later…
