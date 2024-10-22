The Nigerian Air Force has announced the death of five of its personnel in a road accident.

The Director Public Relations and Information of the Air Force, Olusola Akinboyewa, made the announcement in a statement posted on the official X handle of the force.

Mr Akinboyewa, an air commodore, said the accident occurred on Tuesday along “Hawan Kibo along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road.”

He said the affected personnel were “heading for a sporting event in Abuja when their vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming truck.”

Details later…

