The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced a forthcoming recruitment opportunity, offering young graduates across Nigeria the chance to join its team as Tax Officers.

The Nigeria’s fore.most tax body made this announcement via its account on X(formerly Twitter) on Monday.

According to the post, the positions available, are Officer I and Officer II roles, an opportunity for recent graduates eager to contribute to the nation’s tax administration.

FIRS highlighted its search for candidates with integrity, strong analytical abilities, problem-solving skills, and a drive for professional excellence.

The FIRS has yet to release specific details regarding the application process, including deadlines and submission guidelines, but has assured that these will soon be published on its website.

The organisation has also reaffirmed its commitment to equal opportunity employment, encouraging all eligible candidates, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or background, to apply.

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is excited to announce upcoming opportunities for young graduates to join our team as Tax Officers (Officer ll and Officer |) in various locations across Nigeria.

The post read, “We are looking for candidates with integrity and a strong desire to excel professionally, as well as those who possess strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills. Further specific information regarding application procedures, including application deadlines and submission details, will be published shortly on our official website.

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage all eligible candidates, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or background, to consider applying. Stay tuned for more details, and thank you for your interest in joining the FIRS team!”

