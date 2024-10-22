Nigerian federal universities have been granted waivers to recruit workers to address staff shortage, President Bola Tinubu has announced.

Mr Tinubu made the announcement on Tuesday in an address at the 39th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said the waivers were granted to the universities recently.

The president said the federal government is committed to an uninterrupted academic calendar, and called for peaceful dialogue between academic staff and the government to resolve issues.

Represented at the event by the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, the president said the federal government is dedicated to improving the educational sector and empowering the youth.

Mr Tinubu outlined the government’s initiatives to support students, particularly through the Nigerian Education Loans Fund (NELFUND).

“The Nigerian Education Loans Fund (NELFUND) has come to stay to provide opportunities and access for students to learn with ease and pay back later,” he stated, urging students to take full advantage of the scheme.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He encouraged the youth to embrace leadership roles, highlighting their intelligence, courage, and integrity as tools to navigate Nigeria’s pressing issues.

He congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements and urged them to contribute positively to Nigeria’s development.

“Contribute your quota”

“As you step into the real world, the onus is on you to contribute your quota to the greatness of this country. Remember that your existence will only be meaningful if you make positive impacts,” the president said.

He acknowledged the economic and security challenges facing the country but expressed optimism about Nigeria’s resilience.

In his address, the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Abiodun Aluko, lauded the institution for maintaining its status as the most sought-after university in Nigeria.

He also commended the establishment of NELFUND, describing it as a relief for students and families.

Governor AbdulRazaq, represented by the Executive Chairman of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Shehu Adaramaja, urged the graduates to embrace innovation.

“As you step into the wider world, I urge you to be drivers of positive change, innovators, and entrepreneurs,” Mr AbdulRazaq said.

Unilorin has produced notable Nigerians – VC

The vice chancellor of the university, Wahab Egbewole, said the university has produced notable Nigerians who have contributed immensely to national development.

He encouraged the graduates to keep learning, unlearning, and relearning, as their education was a foundation for future global competition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

