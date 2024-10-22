The Enugu State Government has confirmed the death of 10 people following a cholera outbreak in the state.

Egwuonwu Samuel, a medical doctor and director of Medical Services in the state’s Ministry of Health, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the Guild of Medical Directors on Monday in Enugu on behalf of the state’s Commissioner for Health, Emmanuel Obi.

According to Mr Egwuonwu, the ministry is officially notifying the public about a cholera outbreak in the state, prompting swift action to prevent further spread of the disease.

He said the ministry disclosed alarming reports of several cholera cases, with an estimated 10 fatalities thus far, adding that the State Ministry of Health and its partners had begun efforts to contain the outbreak.

“Health facilities and medical personnel are advised to maintain a high level of vigilance for patients presenting with symptoms such as acute diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

“We are calling for urgent implementation of heightened Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures across medical establishments to curb the spread of the disease.

“Medical practitioners are urged to step up their precautionary measures and report any suspected cases promptly,” he said.

Mr Egwuonwu said the outbreak raises significant public health concerns because cholera is highly infectious and often caused by contaminated water or food.

“The Ministry’s swift response is seen as a critical step in containing the outbreak and protecting the population from further harm,” he added while appealing to the public to adhere strictly to hygienic practices, such as boiling water before drinking, washing hands frequently, and avoiding the consumption of poorly handled food.

He stressed that the Enugu State Government was expected to release further guidelines and updates as the situation unfolded, while efforts to mitigate the outbreak continued in collaboration with local and international health partners.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Ebonyi State, 28 people have been killed and 386 cases recorded since the cholera outbreak in the state on 24 September.

(NAN)

