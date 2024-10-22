The National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met on Monday in Abuja to conclude its investigation into the crisis rocking the party.

The committee led by Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun State, would brief the National Working Committee (NWC) about its findings and recommendations on Tuesday.

It would subsequently transmit the report to the National Executive Council (NEC) for ratification.

The NEC is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Mr Oyinlola spoke with journalists shortly after the committee’s meeting at the PDP national headquarters.

Ondo election

He listed internal crisis within the party, reuniting aggrieved members and strategies for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, as part of the issues the committee addressed.

Mr Oyinlola said the committee has toured the states in the South-west region with a view to reconciling aggrieved members of the party

“The National Reconciliation Committee has toured the South-West, and the Ondo election came up prominently. We are putting our strategies in place,” he said.

Reconciling aggrieved members

Mr Oyinlola, also a former national secretary of the PDP, said the committee is working within its mandate to reconcile aggrieved members and resolve the crisis in the opposition party.

“Anyone within the party who has a disagreement with someone else, those are the individuals we’re reconciling,” he explained.

On possible recommendation for suspension of erring members, Mr Oyinlola said his committee would meet with the NWC to conclude its investigation.

“As far as we’re concerned, I would take that as a rumour for now. We’re meeting with the National Working Committee tomorrow, so after that, you can ask me again,” he added.

Useful suggestions

The committee chairperson said so far the committee has been able to gather useful suggestions that would help to reunite the party.

“As part of our assignment as members of the National Reconciliation Committee, we scheduled to meet members of the National Assembly to share their experiences and understand what is causing the dwindling fortunes of our party politically.

“We’ve had useful discussions, and I believe we have gathered suggestions that will help unite our party and make it formidable. That is what this evening’s discussions were about.

“One obvious thing is that for any party to enter a political battle and win, it must be united. That’s what we’re aiming for,” Mr Oyinlola said.

