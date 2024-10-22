Killing of police operatives, others

The week began on Sunday with heart-rending news of the killing of a middle-aged man, Abdulrafiu Afegbua, by suspected assassins in Edo State.

The slain man had left his home at night to meet some unknown persons after receiving a phone call, only for him to be shot dead in the Awoyemi Area of Okpella community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident and said the police were investigating it.

On another sad note, gunmen on Thursday shot dead a police operative during an attack on workers in a quarry in the Ihievbe-Ogen area of Edo.

Mr Yamu, who confirmed the killing on Sunday, said that an expatriate and another police operative were injured during the attack.

We also reported on Saturday how two people in Akwa Ibom State were killed during a clash between two cult groups – Black Axe and Vikings – in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

One victim died of machete cuts, while the other was beheaded.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Joseph Eribo, said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing.

In the neighbouring Delta State, we reported how suspected kidnappers ambushed a police team and killed a divisional police officer.

Akpabio’s leaked communication with late friend stirs controversy

On Tuesday, we reported how some people in Akwa Ibom State took aim at Senate President Godswill Akpabio over a leaked communication, which revealed that Mr Akpabio had given $35 000 to his ailing friend, Ufot Ebong, who later died in a hospital in Uyo. The money was for the late Mr Ebong to travel abroad for treatment.

The man who leaked the chat between the Senate president and his late friend is Ata Ikiddeh, a London-based Akwa Ibom man who is a close friend of Messrs Akpabio and Ebong.

In an interview published on Saturday, Mr Ikiddeh told PREMIUM TIMES why it was okay to publish Mr Akpabio’s private chat with his late friend.

Akwa Ibom shined while other states were in darkness

Nigerians suffered blackouts within the week as the electricity grid collapsed three times in one week.

However, while other Nigerian states were in darkness, Akwa Ibom residents enjoyed supply courtesy of an independent power plant, the Ibom Power Plant.

The electricity supply in Akwa Ibom caused residents to praise former Governor Victor Attah, whose administration established the plant in the Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of the state.

Akwa Ibom judiciary grappling with debts

On Wednesday, we reported that the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaete Obot, lamented the non-release of funds to the judiciary in the state in 2023, which she said has caused the third arm of government to struggle with debts.

Mrs Obot stated this on Monday in Uyo during the opening of the 2024/2025 legal year, clarifying that the judiciary needs funds for optimal performance.

Fubara approves N85,000 as new minimum wage for workers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Friday gave the approval for N85,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state civil service.

The amount, 21 per cent higher than the national minimum wage approved by the federal government, came a few days after the Lagos State Government announced the same amount for workers in the state.

Still, in the oil-rich Rivers, the political crisis in the state took another dimension on Wednesday when the pro-Wike lawmakers declared vacant the seats of the three members of the assembly faction backed by Governor Fubara.

