The leadership of the Students’ Union of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has opposed the proposed increase in tuition and accommodation fees as announced by the university’s management.

The union disclosed this in a statement signed by the President, Omoboriowo Isaac, and Secretary General, Babatimehin Kinfeosi, following an emergency meeting with the school management.

According to the union, the university management has proposed a 50 per cent increase in sundry charges, and a 100 per cent increase in accommodation fees.

These increments, the union insists, are excessive and unfair to students.

In the statement, the union described the proposed hikes as “drastic and rash,” stressing that “it would continue to oppose any form of exploitation or unfair treatment of students.”

“We vehemently oppose this drastic and rash increment in fees. As a united union, we prioritise the interests of all students and are committed to protecting their well-being,” the statement reads in parts.

The union reassured students that it is actively engaging with the university management to ensure that the proposed fee hikes do not materialise.

The statement further reads: “We are exploring all measures to make sure our interests stand. We reiterate our stance against any form of exploitation or unfair treatment of Great Ife students, and we will continue to advocate for a total reversal of this decision.”

Background on fee hike across Nigerian universities

Obafemi Awolowo University is the latest in a growing list of Nigerian universities proposing or implementing fee hikes, sparking nationwide concern over the affordability of tertiary education in the country.

In recent months, several public institutions have increased charges, citing inflation and the high cost of maintaining facilities. These fee increases have led to widespread protests by the students.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how students of the University of Ibadan (UI) protested earlier in the year after the university management increased fees for fresh students by over 1,000 per cent.

Before the increment, new students paid between N20,000 and N30,000. However, the new charges range from N203,000 to N412,000, a significant hike that triggered outrage among the student body.

Despite the protests, the management justified the increase, citing rising costs and the need to maintain the institution’s infrastructure.

The Students’ Union of UI rejected the fee hike and demanded a reversal, stressing that such an increase, especially during challenging economic times, would make education inaccessible to many Nigerians.

Similarly, other universities, including the University of Lagos (UNILAG), University of Maiduguri, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ahmadu Bello University, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University and the University of Abuja, have also announced similar fee increments.

These hikes have become a recurring issue, with university administrators arguing that the rising cost of running the institutions and inflation have made it impossible to sustain the old fee structures.

In some cases, students have organised demonstrations and shutdowns to resist these changes, but the financial pressures faced by universities have often led to management standing firm on the increments.

