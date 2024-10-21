The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, on the Seme border while attempting to leave the country.

“In keeping with its commitment to securing the borders, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) intercepted Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, otherwise known as Bobrisky, at the Seme Border over an attempt to exit the country,” said the spokesperson for the NIS, Kenneth Udo, in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES.

The NIS described Bobrisky as a “person of interest” in connection with unspecified public concerns. “He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate Authorities for further action,” the statement added.

The Service reiterated its commitment to professionalism in border security.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Bobrisky was detained during routine passport checks by immigration officials on the Nigerian-Benin Republic border.

Sources on the border confirmed he was returned to Lagos following his arrest.

“Bobrisky has been returned to Lagos right now.” The source added that “he was arrested at midnight and detained until this morning, and he’s currently being moved to the Lagos zone of the NIS in Ikeja,” said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the source, Mr Bobrisky tried to leave the country discreetly. “He gave his passport to someone to stamp it for him, so, the officer saw the name immediately among others and requested that he come down from the vehicle.”

Mr Bobrisky is the subject of ongoing investigations by the House of Representatives, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He faces allegations of bribery and influence-peddling.

Recently, a leaked audio recording, shared by social media personality Martins Ortse (known as VeryDarkMan), implicated Mr Bobrisky in an N15 million bribe to EFCC officials to drop money laundering charges.

The speaker on the tape also claimed to have avoided serving a six-month jail sentence for currency abuse thanks to the intervention of a “godfather.”

Bobrisky has denied the voice in the recording is his. He and VeryDarkMan were summoned by the House of Representatives for questioning, but Bobrisky failed to appear.

