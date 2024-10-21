Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has been arrested by the Benin Republic Immigration Service at the popular Seme border during passport checks.

An Immigration source at the Nigerian-Benin Republic border confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES, noting that “Bobrisky has been returned to Lagos right now.” The source added that “he was arrested at midnight and detained until this morning, and he’s currently being moved to the Lagos zone of the NIS in Ikeja.”

It was learnt that the embattled crossdresser was trying to leave Nigerian unnoticed when he was arrested.

“He gave his passport to someone to stamp it for him, so, the officer saw the name immediately among others and requested that he should come down from the vehicle.”

The spokesperson for the NIS, Kenneth Udo could not be reached for comments as phone calls and text messages by PREMIUM TIMES were left unanswered on Monday.

The exact reason for his arrest is still unclear.

Bobrisky is embroiled in an ongoing investigation by a Committee of the House of Representatives, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Nigerian Correctional Service over allegations bordering on bribery.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A social media influencer, Martins Ortse, also known as VeryDarkMan, had leaked an audio recording in which Bobrisky was heard claiming to have paid some EFCC officials N15 million to drop money laundering charges against him.

Bobrisky has repeatedly denied the voice in the recording as his.

The disputed speaker also claimed not to have spent the six-month jail term for the naira abuse conviction in Kirikiri prison due to the influence of a godfather.

Following the revelation, Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan were summoned by the House of Representatives for questioning. But Bobrisky failed to show up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

