The police in Imo State have arrested a journalist in the state, Chinonso Uba, popularly known as Nonso Nkwa, for allegedly engaging in cyberstalking, character defamation and misinformation.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, in a statement on Monday, said Mr Uba was arrested on Sunday evening.

Mr Uba is also the founder of Protect the Weak International Foundation, a human rights group based in Imo State.

Why he was arrested

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said Mr Uba’s arrest followed a petition from a “concerned citizen” regarding viral videos the journalist allegedly uploaded on social media.

The police spokesperson said, according to the petition, Mr Uba, through the clips, allegedly engaged in “cyberstalking, character defamation, spreading misinformation and inflammatory statements.”

He said the alleged offences by the journalist were related to the recent attack by gunmen at the study centre of the National Open University in Nsu, a community in Ehime Mbano Council Area of the state.

Mr Okoye also said Mr Uba was arrested for “inciting civil unrest” through the clips. But did not specifically give details of how the journalist committed the offences.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said, contrary to speculations, Mr Uba was not abducted by hoodlums.

“The Command clarifies that he was not abducted. Nonso Nkwa is currently detained at State (Police) Headquarters and will be arraigned in court, with appropriate charges once a comprehensive investigation is completed,” he said.

Mr Okoye said the police were committed to upholding the rule of law and maintaining peace and order in the state.

He stressed that the police will not allow any individual involved in the attack on the university to escape prosecution.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that gunmen, on 30 September, razed the university’s study centre in Nsu, Ehime Mbano Council Area of the state.

Apart from the university complex, the hoodlums also attacked the residence of a Nigerian senator, Frank Ibezim.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Mr Uba would be arrested by police operatives.

In July 2023, the journalist was arrested by the police after he finished anchoring his morning programme on Ozisa FM, a radio station in Owerri, the state capital.

He was accused of defaming Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State during his radio programme.

Mr Uba was later freed, weeks after a court ordered his release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

