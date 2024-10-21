The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that no appointment as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) exists within the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier general, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Gusau said that no such appointment existed within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), saying the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, a general, had only spoken with the COAS a few minutes ago.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, is currently on a well-deserved rest as part of his 2024 annual leave.

He said the armed forces were professionally managed, adding that all the Service Chiefs were performing their duties as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr Gusau clarified that Abdulsalam Ibrahim, a major general, the Chief of Policy and Plans, was providing routine briefs to the COAS in accordance with standard military procedures.

“The DHQ urges individuals spreading unfounded rumours to desist from doing so immediately.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The COAS is hale and hearty and will soon resume normal duties at the end of his leave.

“Media organisations are advised to verify information with the appropriate authorities before releasing fake news to the public,” he said.

The defence spokesperson warned those calling for a military takeover be aware that such actions were treasonable under the Constitution.

According to him, the armed forces are steadfastly committed to the preservation and advancement of the country’s democracy and are loyal to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The military remains focused on achieving its statutory responsibilities of protecting the nation’s integrity.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army pulls out 15 top Generals out of service

“The relative peace being enjoyed today is a direct result of the President’s support for the military and the dedication of the AFN leadership.

“To this end, the AFN and relevant security agencies have been mandated to take necessary action against any individual or group advocating for unconstitutional changes in the country.

“The CDS appreciates Nigerians for their support and prayers. Victory is assured,” he added. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

