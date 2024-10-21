Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, announced the death of his longtime special assistant, Ndifreke Mark, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Mr Mark, who worked with Mr Fani-Kayode for 34 years, was found unresponsive in a hotel room after attending mass at the Catholic Church of the Assumption in Asokoro, Abuja.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Fani-Kayode shared details surrounding the death. He said findings by the police showed that Mr Mark checked into Mildy Lodge and Apartments in the Garki area of Abuja, where he was last seen alive.

“According to the police, he took a room at the hotel and spent some time there with an individual, after which he slumped and died in that individual’s presence,” Mr Fani-Kayode said.

The individual and the hotel receptionist have since been taken into police custody,

while the manager and owner were questioned, according to Mr Fani-Kayode, who called for a “full criminal investigation” and an autopsy.

The former minister said Mr Mark, a devout Catholic, left his home early Sunday morning to attend mass.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Asokoro District Hospital, where his body was later placed in the morgue.

The hotel was sealed for two days as part of the investigation, and the room where Mr Mark was found remains closed off.

“I have broken the sad news to his family, I have met with his wife, Patience Ndifreke-Mark and his Uncle, Mr Clement Mathias, (who represented his family) and I have also told them of my intention to ensure that, if indeed there is any foul play, justice is done and those behind it are brought to book,” he explained.

Mr Fani-Kayode wrote about his deep personal to Mr Mark, describing him as “like a son” and a trusted confidant.

“We shared many dreams and aspirations and fought many battles together shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

He said Mr Mark, who was 52, had been a key member of his team for more than three decades.

“Most important of all is the fact that he was a kind, reliable and compassionate soul who brought joy to many and who was incapable of hurting a fly.

“I will never forget him, and though he has passed, he lives on in our hearts,” he said.

The former minister expressed confidence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command to investigate the case thoroughly.

He also pledged support to Mr Mark’s widow and children. “I have assured his family that they will not want for anything during this difficult time,” he said.

Mr Fani-Kayode added his statement by thanking those who had reached out to him during this period of mourning.

“May Mr Mark’s precious soul rest in peace and may the Lord comfort his wife and two beautiful young children,” he said.

