The Senate resumed legislative activities on Tuesday, expressing anger over the treatment of the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, in faraway Libya, and demanded justice for the team.

The team was shabbily treated at the airport on arrival in Libya on Sunday ahead of its crucial African Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Mediterranean Knights.

First, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, issued a statement calling on the disciplinary committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to investigate the matter thoroughly and demanding that the people responsible for the action be appropriately sanctioned.

He also demanded that the international football community should condemn the Libyan FA’s treatment of the Super Eagles.

The matter came up on the Senate floor following a motion by Kawu Sumaila (NNPP, Kano South), the chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports.

The upper chamber, while adopting the motion, urged the federal government to quickly address the issue.

Lawmakers promoting use of hard drugs?

Meanwhile, Kawu Sumaila, the Kano senator, shocked his colleagues during the plenary session when he alleged that some lawmakers allow the use of hard drugs in their homes and offices.

He also claimed that he knew top politicians who supported drug dealers in the illegal business.

The senator made the allegations during the debate on the Bill to establish the National Institute for Drug Awareness and Rehabilitation.

Mr Sumaila dared his colleagues to swear with the Qur’an or the Bible that they don’t encourage drug abuse, especially during campaigns.

The senator also recommended that drug tests be conducted on politicians before they contest elections and assume political positions.

Alleged Akpabio’s impeachment saga

On Wednesday, an allegation of a plot to remove Mr Akpabio surfaced on the floor.

A newspaper, Order Paper, reported the alleged plot and the presence of State Security Service (SSS) operatives at the National Assembly in connection with it.

Mr Akpabio dismissed the reports during the plenary, saying the Senate was united.

Mr Akpabio afterwards directed the Senate Committee on Special Duties to investigate the allegation.

He asked the committee to report its findings to the Senate within 24 hours.

By Thursday, the Senators passed a vote of confidence on Mr Akpabio.

The confidence vote followed a motion by Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) during the plenary.

In the motion, Mr Ningi said individuals outside the National Assembly sponsored the speculations that Mr Akpabio would be removed to blackmail the Senate into taking action against its president. He did not name the alleged sponsors.

Also, the Presidency, through the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on National Assembly Matters (Senate), dismissed the alleged plot to remove the Senate president.

The adviser, Basheer Lado, said the presidency was committed to ensuring a mutual understanding between the National Assembly and the federal government.

On Friday, the SSS arrested Edna Ulaeto, the reporter with Order Paper who reported the story.

Ms Ulaeto was released the same day following the intervention of the Nigerian Chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria), led by PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-Chief Musikilu Mojeed.

RMAFC Commissioner-nominees get Senate’s nod

During the week, the Senate confirmed 21 persons nominated by President Tinubu to be commissioners for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The nominees were first cleared at the Committee of the Whole, which considered the report of its Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, chaired by Abdullahi Yahaya (PDP, Kebbi).

The new commissioners are Linda Nkechi Oti (Abia), Akpan Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Enefe Ekene (Anambra), Steve Ugba (Benue), Eyonsa Whiley (Cross River), Aruviere Egharhevwe (Delta), and Nduka Awuregu (Ebonyi).

Others are Victor Ebogbe (Edo), Wumi Ogunlola (Ekiti), Ozo Obodougo (Enugu), Kabir Mashi (Katsina), Adamu Fanda (Kano), Kunle Wright (Lagos), Almakura Abdulkadir (Nasarawa), Bako Shetima (Niger) and Amosun Akintoye (Ogun).

Nathaniel Adejutelegan (Ondo), Saad Bello Ibrahim (Plateau), Aji Anuluri (Yobe), Bello Rabiu and Garba (Zamfara) were also confirmed.

New helmsman for petroleum committee

Senate President, Mr Akpabio named Kano South Senator Kawu Sumaila the new chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream).

Mr Sumaila replaced Ifeanyi Ubah, the Anambra South senator who died in a London hospital in July.

Shortly after he was appointed during Wednesday’s plenary, the new chairman bemoaned the state of Nigeria’s oil industry and called for a change.

Senators urge reconstruction of collapsed bridge linking three northern states

The Senate on Thursday called on the Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently reconstruct the collapsed Zungeru bridge in Niger State.

The upper chamber directed the ministry to implement the reconstruction project with the contingency funds domiciled in the ministry’s allocation and service-wide vote of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The resolutions were adopted following a motion sponsored by Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) during the plenary.

While presenting his motion, Mr Musa said the Zungeru bridge had collapsed and that vehicles and commuters are now using a rail track.

The senator noted that the alternative route is also near collapse due to the diversion of vehicles plying it.

He lamented that the situation has restricted economic activities in Niger State and increased insecurity.

