Head Coach Justine Madugu has invited 25 players, including captain Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, for the Super Falcons’ upcoming international friendly matches against Algeria.

The two matches will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on 26 and 29 October, marking the team’s first international friendly games on home soil since the 2021 Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament.

Coach Madugu’s roster includes Turkey-based defender Oluwatosin Demehin, Comfort Folorunsho of Edo Queens, Spain-based Gift Monday, and several home-based professionals and Falconets who participated in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

This gathering marks the Super Falcons’ first reunion since the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France and the departure of former coach Randy Waldrum.

The Algerian team is expected to arrive in Nigeria on October 23. The Confederation of African Football has approved the matches, which will be officiated by FIFA match officials from Benin Republic.

Full Super Falcons List

Goalkeepers:

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France)

Monle Oyono (Edo Queens)

Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders:

Chidinma Okeke (Club America, Mexico)

Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive FC, Turkey)

Miracle Usani (Edo Queens)

Florence Alexander (Bayelsa Queens)

Blessing Ilivieda (Edo Queens)

Sikiratu Isa (Nasarawa Amazons)

Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens)

Tessy Ojiyovwi (Nasarawa Amazons)

Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo Queens)

Midfielders:

Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain)

Esther Onyenezide (Hapoel Katamon, Israel)

Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens)

Chioma Olise (Edo Queens)

Josephine Matthias (Nasarawa Amazons)

Amarachi Odoma (Edo Queens)

Forwards:

Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain)

Goodness Osigwe (Edo Queens)

Janet Akekoromowei (Nasarawa Amazons)

Delight Nwosu (Bayelsa Queens)

Folashade Ijamilusi (Edo Queens)

Mercy Omokwo (Bayelsa Queens)

Olamide Bolaji (Remo Stars Ladies)

