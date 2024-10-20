Head Coach Justine Madugu has invited 25 players, including captain Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, for the Super Falcons’ upcoming international friendly matches against Algeria.
The two matches will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on 26 and 29 October, marking the team’s first international friendly games on home soil since the 2021 Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament.
Coach Madugu’s roster includes Turkey-based defender Oluwatosin Demehin, Comfort Folorunsho of Edo Queens, Spain-based Gift Monday, and several home-based professionals and Falconets who participated in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.
This gathering marks the Super Falcons’ first reunion since the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France and the departure of former coach Randy Waldrum.
|
The Algerian team is expected to arrive in Nigeria on October 23. The Confederation of African Football has approved the matches, which will be officiated by FIFA match officials from Benin Republic.
Full Super Falcons List
Goalkeepers:
Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France)
Monle Oyono (Edo Queens)
Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)
Defenders:
Chidinma Okeke (Club America, Mexico)
Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive FC, Turkey)
Miracle Usani (Edo Queens)
Florence Alexander (Bayelsa Queens)
Blessing Ilivieda (Edo Queens)
Sikiratu Isa (Nasarawa Amazons)
Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens)
Tessy Ojiyovwi (Nasarawa Amazons)
Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo Queens)
Midfielders:
Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain)
Esther Onyenezide (Hapoel Katamon, Israel)
Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens)
Chioma Olise (Edo Queens)
Josephine Matthias (Nasarawa Amazons)
Amarachi Odoma (Edo Queens)
Forwards:
Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain)
Goodness Osigwe (Edo Queens)
Janet Akekoromowei (Nasarawa Amazons)
Delight Nwosu (Bayelsa Queens)
Folashade Ijamilusi (Edo Queens)
Mercy Omokwo (Bayelsa Queens)
Olamide Bolaji (Remo Stars Ladies)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999