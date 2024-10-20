The Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday recommended the expulsion of a former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, to the National leadership of the party over his alleged anti-party activities.

Mr Fayose has not hidden his support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress for a second term in office, as he has openly endorsed him.

At an event to mark the governor’s second year in office on Saturday, Mr Fayose described Mr Oyebanji as a pride to all Ekiti citizens.

He said: “I am very proud of you. You have done well. We will continue to be with you. You have gone far in terms of development. Let me wait for that person who will say you have not done well. I am not a member of your political party, and I will never be, but Ekiti comes first.

“Political party is just a vehicle to achieve our political goal. I am going to stand by you. In everything, Ekiti comes first. We are indeed proud of your achievements and the unique leadership style which has brought everybody together for the progress of Ekiti, our dear state”.

PDP kicks

Reacting to Mr Fayose’s open endorsement of the governor, the state chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Dare Adeleke, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, said Mr Fayose’s expulsion was part of the recommendations submitted before the Tom Ikimi-led Disciplinary Panel and the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Reconciliation Committee.

He explained that the party’s decision for the ex-governor’s expulsion followed his alleged anti-party activities and gross misconduct, including the public declaration and serial endorsement of Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to him, Mr Fayose’s antics have brought shame and ridicule to the PDP and might mislead the public, giving them a distorted and false image of what the party stands for.

He said t it was time the national leadership of the party expelled Mr Fayose and his political allies, warning that allowing them to stay in PDP would be suicidal as their ‘body and souls’ are no longer with the party.

Mr Adeleke added that the ex-governor has instituted four different cases against the PDP caretaker committee less than two months after it came on board “with the sole aim to weaken the party.”

He said: “The position canvassed by the caretaker committee before the disciplinary and reconciliation committees is that Fayose must be expelled from the party.

“It is with deep concern that I must address the anti-party activities of Ayo Fayose and his cohorts. His public declarations and serial endorsements of the opposition are a direct affront to the values and unity of our great party.

“I strongly condemn these actions and encourage him to take the bold and honest step of officially decamping rather than openly aligning himself with an opposing party and misleading others into his self-serving interests. His actions mislead the public, giving them a distorted and false image of what the PDP stands for. Our focus is on strengthening Ekiti PDP, and such behaviour only serves to weaken our collective efforts.”

Mr Adeleke said the part was pleased to say Mr Fayose was no longer a member of PDP. “So whatever he says he is saying it to massage the ego of his boss and paymaster, Governor Oyebanji. Because if a man could shout on top of the roof that BAO has come to his house 18 times in two years, what is he doing there?”

He added: “Mr Fayose is a survivalist. He is a person that wants everything for himself. If a person could sponsor his child as a PDP candidate and, in the middle of the game, withdraw his child from the race to support the APC based on material gain. Will you take such a person seriously?

“He needs to say something sweet to get money from Oyebanji. He has taken the caretaker committee to court four times within two months of assuming office solely to weaken PDP at the instance of his paymaster”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

