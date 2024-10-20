The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called on leaders of religious institutions to oppose any politician who is found guilty of corruption and other vices that could undermine good governance.
The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement on Sunday, said his principal made the call while speaking with journalists in Lagos shortly after he delivered a lecture on the role of the church in delivering good governance.
Mr Rasheed said the governor spoke at the 7th memorial anniversary lecture in honour of the founder of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Moses Orimolade.
Mr Adeleke, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged religious institutions to always speak the truth to public officeholders and advocate for free and fair elections to promote good governance.
He said: “Silence by the church and clerics generally is not an option. Clerics must speak loud about free and fair elections, the dignity of all human beings, the superiority of public good over private interests, respect for the supremacy of the constitution, observance of the rule of law and equality of all citizens before the law.
“As a sitting governor, I firmly believe the clerics should mount advocacy on what impedes good governance, namely autocracy, dictatorship, arbitrariness, culture of impunity, self-perpetuation in office, suppression of opposition, corruption and failure to respond to aspirations of the people,” he said.
The governor said Nigerian public officeholders would deliver good governance only when they are guided by religious leaders.
“Only a divinely guided leader can deliver on good governance, restore public faith in politics, avoid self-enrichment, resolve societal poverty, and observe the rule of law,” he added.
Critics are jealous of my achievement
Mr Adeleke also said his critics, especially members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his state, are jealous of his achievements since he assumed office.
He listed infrastructure, health, digital economy, agriculture, climate change, education, sports and workers’ welfare as part of his achievements.
“We are faithful to the people and our governance agenda, hence our deliveries on infrastructure, health, digital economy, agriculture, Commerce and industry, climate change, education, sports and workers welfare among others. We got so much done by God and the people.
“To my critics, I empathise and sympathise with them. When somebody succeeds where you fail, you are likely to be envious and even bitter. That is human nature. But I encourage them to place public interest above private agenda. As for me, I have no option than to succeed,” Mr Adeleke added.
