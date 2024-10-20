Nigerian striker Victor Boniface was rushed to the hospital after a terrifying car accident following Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
The 23-year-old posted photos and videos on social media, showing the wreckage of his vehicle and a bloodied hand.
Fortunately, Boniface avoided serious injury and shared an update with his followers, writing, “God is the greatest.”
Boniface on Saturday had played a crucial role in Leverkusen’s win, scoring the winning goal in the 71st minute.
|
The victory marked Leverkusen’s return to winning ways, ending a two-match winless streak in the Bundesliga.
The accident comes just days after Boniface’s harrowing experience with the Super Eagles in Libya.
The Nigerian national team was stranded at an abandoned airport for 18 hours without food, water, or phone connections and ultimately boycotted their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Libya’s Mediterranean Knights.
The incident marks the second challenging experience for Boniface in a short span, highlighting his resilience and determination.
Strong mind
Despite these challenges, Boniface has demonstrated his ability to bounce back, scoring crucial goals for his club and hopefully for his country soon.
READ ALSO: Boniface bounces back with winning goal for Leverkusen after Libya fiasco
With five goals in seven Bundesliga games, it underscores Boniface’s importance to Leverkusen’s success
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999