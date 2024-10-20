The leadership of the Labour Party has demanded the release of its National Vice Chairman, South-East, Ceekay Igara, arrested by the police allegedly on the order of Abia governor, Alex Otti.

The party made this demand in a statement by its Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Olorunfemi said Mr Igara was arrested in Aba while holding a meeting with some party leaders when they were surrounded by police officers and whisked away without any warrant of arrest.

“Labour Party leadership is totally in shock over this development, particularly as it is coming on the orders of the party’s only state governor.

“The party is worried that Dr Alex Otti, who it laboured for in the 2023 governorship election and defended his victory, has suddenly turned to be a tiger ready to tear apart the party.

‘Labour Party is still at a loss over what may have caused the same governor who, a few months ago, stood by the party during our convention but suddenly turned to launch the worst offensive on the leadership.

“He hosted the extended stakeholders’ meeting in Abia and thereafter formed a caretaker committee, hoping to wrestle power from our leadership,” he said.

Mr Olorunfemi said that after the courts had affirmed the leadership of Julius Abure and declared the Nnewi convention valid. He said the party had subsequently waved an olive branch to the governor.

“We are sincerely at a loss as to why he is still working hard to destabilise and destroy the same party that gave him shelter when he needed it most.

“It is surprising that he has resorted to introducing brute and anachronistic form of political intimidation.

“It is often said that power does not change a man, rather power only brings out the true nature of a man.

“We were fooled by his humane posture, not knowing that he was just masquerading his tyrannical true person.

“We are, therefore, demanding the immediate release of Comrade Ceekay Igara from the custody of the police,” he said.

Alternatively, Mr Olorunfemi said that the party chieftain should be charged to court within the next 24 hours, as specified by law.

(NAN)

