Nigeria’s U-17 women’s football team, the Flamingos, have reached the quarter-final of the World Cup.
This was after a 4-0 humiliating win over Ecuador at the Estadio Cibao in the Dominican Republic.
For the second consecutive match, Nigeria scored four goals in the women’s World Cup as they qualified for the knockout stage with a game to spare next Wednesday.
Nigeria broke the deadlock very early with Shakira Moshood’s spot kick in the 28th minute after captain Taiwo Afolabi was infringed in the opponent’s box.
|
The lead extended till the second half for the Nigerian side who doubled the goal in the 54th minute with Harmony Chidi’s solo strike that went to the bottom right corner. It was Chidi’s, the highest goalscorer during the qualifiers’ first goal in the tournament after the VAR had chalked out her goal five minutes earlier.
Nigeria then got the third goal in the 66th minute after the Ecuadorian defender Maria Zambrano’s pass to goalkeeper Melany Pozo was wrongly cleared off to give Peace Effiong a chance to slot the ball into an empty net.
Moshood then scored a brace in the 96th minute from Chidi Harmony’s assist to put Nigeria in the first position with six points.
Reactions
Coach Bankole Olowokere, speaking after the game, appreciated the support of Nigerians and his girls for keeping the fights.
“All thanks to my players for approaching the game tactically. They are kids. There are reasons for them to calm down from anxiety. I told them to follow the game plan and they yielded. They listened and the goals were just coming.
Thanking Nigerians who stayed up late to watch the girls, he said, “We want to thank them for the vigil; it’s the promise we made to them and we are keeping it.”
Meanwhile, Striker Chidi Harmony, who was voted the player of the match after scoring her debut goal in the competition and creating an assist for Moshood’s brace, said the encouragement from her teammates and coaches helped her to shrug off the poor performance in her first game.
“It’s not by my strength to do well; if not for my teammates, coach and God, I wouldn’t have been voted as the man of the match. I don’t believe I will be the man of the match.”
READ ALSO: Boniface bounces back with winning goal for Leverkusen after Libya fiasco
“I don’t know how to express it. All over me, there is joy. Even when it was like it wasn’t working, you see my coach and fellow players encouraging me to do well. We will make it count for you people,” she promised.
Nigeria will be playing their final group stage game against host Dominican Republic on Wednesday, 23rd November.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999